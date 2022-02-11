Executive Named Chairman of OCCC Board of Regents

Kevin S. Perry, president and chief operating officer of Perry Publishing & Broadcasting, has been named chairman of the board of regents of Oklahoma City Community College.

He has been serving as an OCCC regent for six years.

“I’m proud to serve on the board of regents for a great school like Oklahoma City Community College,” Mr. Perry said.

“I will continue to work with the board, faculty and staff to give each student the opportunity to succeed at OCCC and life.”

Perry Publishing & Broadcasting is owner of The Black Chronicle, and radio stations in Oklahoma, Fayetteville, Ark., and Augusta, Ga.

He graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Morehouse College of Atlanta, Ga., having majored in banking and finance.

Also, he is a graduate of the National Association of Broadcaster Educational Development Program.

In addition, he is a graduate of the National Association of Broadcasters’ Broadcast Leadership Training Program.

Mr. Perry is a member of the boards of directors of First Security Bank in Oklahoma City, the National Association of Broadcasters, the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation and the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters.

Previously, he served as a board member of the Dean McGee Eye Institute, the YMCA of Oklahoma City, the Oklahoma City Zoo, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation and the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center Foundation.