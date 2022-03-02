Expect some offensive fireworks between the Warriors and Timberwolves, plus other best bets for Tuesday

Good afternoon bettors, it’s Chris Bengel here. I hope you’ve recovered from one of the more brutal sports betting weekends that I can remember. We saw the top six teams in college basketball get upset and that doesn’t exactly give anyone a great feeling with March Madness right around the corner.

It’s no secret that anything can happen in March when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. However, this year really might be one where there’s a record-setting amount of upsets. After all, we’ve seen the likes of Auburn, Baylor and Gonzaga occupy the No. 1 spot in the polls. While Gonzaga has spent the most time in the top spot, the Bulldogs are far from a sure thing to win it all.

It’s always fun to fill out your March Madness brackets, but I’m literally considering tossing mine right in the trash or maybe not even submitting one. I just think we’re going to see a lot of high seeds go down early on and this could be a year where a No. 4, 5, or 6 seed could win a national title. For many of the reasons I just mentioned, I’m staying away from college basketball tonight.

However, I’ve got some other picks that I feel very good about. Let’s dive into the picks!

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket



🏀 Warriors vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Over 232

The Pick: Over 232.5 points (-110): The Warriors and Timberwolves are two of the NBA’s highest-scoring offenses, and I’m expecting the usual fireworks between these two squads. The Timberwolves are on the second night of a back-to-back after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season. While I’d usually be taking the under side in a situation like this, Minnesota’s offense has thrived in the second night of a back-to-back in the past and I’m expecting that to continue.

Over their last six games with zero days rest, the Timberwolves have cashed the over in five of those opportunities. In addition, Minnesota has a track record of playing up to their competition, as the over is 7-0 in the team’s last seven games against a team with a winning record. The Timberwolves average 113.3 points-per-game this season, which is good for sixth in the entire NBA. They’ve scored at least 100 points in each of the last three games and netted at least 114 points in two of those contests.

When it comes to the Warriors, the over is 4-1-1 in their last six games following a loss. While Klay Thompson won’t be playing in this contest due to illness, I still believe the Warriors have more than enough firepower to top the century mark and score enough to push us to the over. Side with the two high-scoring offenses in this one.

Key Trend: The over is 4-1-1 in the Warriors’ last six games following a loss

💰 The Picks

🏀 NBA



Pistons vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. | TV: NBA.TV

Latest Odds: Washington Wizards

-3

The Pick: Wizards -3.5 (-110): — This isn’t the most appealing matchup from a betting standpoint. Two teams with losing records normally can breed unpredictable outcomes, but I’m a fan of the Wizards here.

The Pistons are tied with the Magic and Rockets for the fewest wins (15) in the league. This is a team that only scores 103. points-per-game while allowing 112.7 points-per-game. With numbers like that, the Pistons rarely are able to come out on the winning end of the equation. Now, the Pistons are coming off a 127-126 win over the Hornets, but I don’t see them going on some type of streak. Detroit has won just two times over its past 11 games when scoring at least 125 points in the previous game.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are 3-0-1 in their last four games following a straight-up loss and they did fall to the Cavaliers on Saturday. In addition, the Wizards are holding their opponents to just 10.8 threes made per contest, which is the second-best mark in the league. The Pistons also shot just 32 percent from deep as a team, which is second-worst in the NBA. Unless the Pistons find their stroke from three, I believe that this is a game that the Wizards can win at a small number.

Key Trend: The Pistons are 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games after scoring over 125 points in their previous game

🏒 NHL

Devils at Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. I TV: ESPN+

Latest Odds: Columbus Blue Jackets

-115

The Pick: Blue Jackets (-115) — The Blue Jackets were one of the hotter teams across the NHL as they rode a four-game winning streak. However, the Blue Jackets then dropped back-to-back games to the Hurricanes and Penguins. Still, those are two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, so I’m still confident in backing the Blue Jackets against a struggling Devils team.

Columbus has been known to feast on mediocre competition like the Devils as of late. The Blue Jackets are 5-0 in their last five games against teams with a winning percentage below .400, which the Devils definitely have (New Jersey is 19-29-5 on the season). In addition, the Blue Jackets are also 13-3 in their last 16 games as the favorite and are 7-2 over their last nine home games. Couple those trends with the fact that star forward Patrik Laine has been playing out of his mind lately, and Columbus is easily the way to go in this spot.

Key Trend: The Blue Jackets are 7-2 in their last nine games as a home favorite