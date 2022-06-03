Experts warn driving through flooded streets could cost you big money

MIAMI – With all the talk about of flooding rains, now’s an environment friendly time to remember the dangers the floods pose.

You’ve got likely heard the phrase flip spherical, don’t drown. However it’s higher than that.

Driving by way of flood waters can value you huge cash.

Specialists are saying if there are excessive flooding conditions Friday into Saturday, preserve home!

Mark Jenkins, with AAA, acknowledged they always discourage people from driving into puddles and flooded streets as you on no account know what could possibly be beneath the water that’ll set off damage.

“As we’re heading into storm season, this isn’t more likely to be the final storm that we take care of this summer time work along with your insurance coverage supplier and be sure you have ample protection to your automotive and residential,” acknowledged Mark Jenkins, AAA Public relations supervisor.

Jenkins says there are two completely completely different parts of an insurance coverage protection auto protection; full should not be required by regulation, nonetheless that is what’s going to help any flooding damage carried out.

“That is the time of yr the place you do need to sit down along with your insurance coverage adjuster and be sure you have ample protection. Anytime you drive into standing water you are taking a threat, so I believe that you want to be very cautious particularly when a storm is approaching like this,” acknowledged Jenkins.

Jose Devarona, a technician at Beacon Auto Care says damages for flooded engines could possibly be wherever from $40-to-$10,000 relying in your automotive.

He advises people to not try to even drive proper right into a flooded street and easily flip spherical.

“Bear in mind your engine breathes air, sucking in air, and it throws it out by way of the exhaust so as an alternative of sucking in air, it’ll suck in water and the pistons can’t compress water like air in order that connecting rod is simply going to bend and that is it. You are accomplished!” acknowledged Jose Devarona, a technician at Seashore Auto Care.

If you end up driving into the street and get caught, he has suggestion for you.

“Keep within the automotive, do not get out in that deep water and name a tow truck,” acknowledged Devarona.

When it entails flooding on street parking, he says other than inside damages you should be okay.

Simply do not flip your automotive on whereas there’s nonetheless water there to maneuver it.

“If it is standing in plenty of water, get it towed and have the mechanic test it out. If not, you are principally taking a big gamble,” acknowledged Devarona.

Ideally, the only option is to have your automotive in a storage or someplace elevated.

When it entails insurance coverage protection Jenkins acknowledged usually you may add full safety to your protection, you would possibly need to take a look at collectively along with your explicit insurance coverage protection agency to see the ideas on when and the best way you may add further safety.