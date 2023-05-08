florida-news

Explosion at Florida Hibachi restaurant leaves two people burned: police

May 8, 2023
OCALA, Fla.

Two people suffered burns after a fire, and possible explosion broke out at an Ocala Hibachi restaurant Thursday evening.

Police said around 5 p.m., Ocala Fire Rescue responded to reports of an explosion with possible burns at Edo’s Japanese Steakhouse at 4414 SW College Road.

When crews arrived, they were taken to the open grill area where “extinguishing powder” covered the ground. Two burn victims were also near the grill.



They were transported to a local hospital.

The details surrounding the extent of their injuries were not released.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No one else was injured.

