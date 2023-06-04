California

Extremely rare all-white dolphin ‘Casper’ spotted off Monterey Bay coast

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KABC) — A whale observing team just lately were given a distinct deal with when a rare, all-white risso’s dolphin made an look close to their boat.

The gorgeous dolphin, who they nicknamed “Casper,” is both albino or leucstic, each stipulations that reason a discount within the pigment in their colour.

There are handiest 3 recognized all-white risso’s dolphins in all of the global.

A risso’s dolphin is a species of dolphin incessantly noticed round Monterey Bay, and is prominent by means of its round face.

