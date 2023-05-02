Tune in to CBS News’ Eye on America where host Michelle Miller discusses important issues such as the controversial policy to address homelessness with local New York City leaders. Also, hear from New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, about his recent campaign to combat antisemitism. Keep up-to-date with breaking news, live events and exclusive reporting by activating browser notifications. Don’t miss out, turn on notifications now.
Eye on America: Addressing homelessness and Robert Kraft’s mission to combat antisemitism
Tune in to CBS News’ Eye on America where host Michelle Miller discusses important issues such as the controversial policy to address homelessness with local New York City leaders. Also, hear from New England Patriots owner, Robert Kraft, about his recent campaign to combat antisemitism. Keep up-to-date with breaking news, live events and exclusive reporting by activating browser notifications. Don’t miss out, turn on notifications now.