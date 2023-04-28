Eye on Politics: ‘No drama’ in major North Texas mayoral races





Early balloting for the May 6 municipal elections has begun, however the mayors of North Texas’ greatest towns are dealing with little to no opposition. According to Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University, the non-partisan nature of the mayoral races is one reason why they don’t seem to be attracting a large number of consideration. Another issue is that citizens appear glad with the incumbents and the way the towns are being run, with out a important groundswell of discontent or anger towards the prevailing executive. This week’s episode of Eye on Politics with political reporter Jack Fink additionally covers a brand new invoice that will require citizens to vote in their precincts once more on Election Day, as a substitute of any place in their county. Additionally, Fink discusses the Republican majority in the U.S. House passing a invoice to lift the debt ceiling in trade for decreasing spending and the nationwide debt. A brand new border safety invoice may be being unveiled by way of Republicans in the House, and on the Texas Capitol, a invoice is advancing that will restrict native executive ordinances regulating exertions rules and companies.