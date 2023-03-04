Eye on Politics: School safety discussions, push to lower Texas’ sales tax

In this week’s episode of Eye on Politics (unique air date: March 3), political reporter Jack Fink breaks down an offer to lower the state sales tax, the result of a college safety audit and what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ seek advice from to Texas says about his presidential ambitions.

Student safety discussions on the Texas Capitol

At the Texas Capitol Tuesday, most sensible faculty safety officers informed lawmakers about the result of the primary random intruder detection audits performed at colleges around the state.

Between September and December, inspectors performed audits at 2,800 campuses throughout Texas.

At 95% of them, inspectors may just now not achieve unauthorized get admission to into the varsity. But at 5%, or 140 colleges, inspectors have been ready to get into the varsity.

Kathy Martinez Prather, Director of the Texas School Safety Center, would not divulge which colleges, however she did say general, the findings have been just right.

Martinez Prather mentioned 72% of the campuses didn’t want any corrective motion, whilst 28% of the campuses did want some type of corrective motion – however did not be offering specifics.

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center to behavior the intruder detection audits following the fatal mass capturing at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde on May 24, 2022.

A gunman shot and killed 19 scholars and two academics after being ready to stroll right into a rear door that was once unlocked.

Efforts to crack down on unlawful vote casting

A brand new invoice to stiffen consequences for unlawful vote casting in Texas has been authorized through a Senate committee and despatched to the whole Senate.

The State Affairs Committee authorized Senate Bill 2 through a 7-3 vote Monday afternoon. The regulation is without doubt one of the most sensible priorities of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick.

Under SB 2, Texas would building up the penalty for unlawful vote casting from a Class A misdemeanor again to a second-degree prison, how it was once prior to it was once modified two years in the past.

The writer of the invoice, Commitee Chair Senator Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, mentioned throughout a listening to on the Capitol the regulation would additionally take away the requirement that an individual is aware of that it is a crime for them to vote.

“Ignorance of the law is not a defense,” he mentioned. “On SB 2, if you are a felon and you know you are a felon, you don’t also have to know it’s illegal for felons to vote.”

Hughes’ proposal is available in reaction to the high-profile case surrounding Crystal Mason of Tarrant County. Last 12 months, the state’s absolute best prison court docket, the Criminal Court of Appeals, dominated that a lower appeals court docket was once flawed after failing to require evidence that Mason in reality knew it was once against the law for her to vote whilst she was once on supervised unlock after serving time in federal jail for tax fraud.

Should the state lower the sales tax?

A brand new invoice would narrow the state’s portion of the sales tax from 6.25% to 5.75% – which might prevent cash on quite a few items, together with giant price tag pieces.

The regulation comes as state lawmakers imagine how to give Texans a refund now that the funds surplus has reached a file – just about $33 billion.

Democratic State Senator Royce West of Dallas authored the sales tax lower invoice.

“This will be the session that Texans will see tax relief,” he mentioned. “And we want to make certain from my perspective that we give the broadest swath of Texans tax relief.”

Conservative Republican State Senator Bob Hall, whose district comprises Rockwall and portions of japanese Dallas County likes the measure and has signed on as its co-author:

“When we have such a surplus, I think it’s the ideal time to say we can dial back on some of our revenue streams and one of them that affects all Texans is the sales tax. I can’t imagine the arguments against doing it.”

Both Senators mentioned in addition they nonetheless make stronger the theory of reducing assets taxes for householders and small to medium sized companies.

If authorized through lawmakers and signed through Governor Greg Abbott, it could take impact Oct. 1.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in Texas

The calendar might say 2023, however there may be a large number of buzz about 2024 and the race for the White House.

Many Republicans are serious about the potential for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis operating for president in opposition to former President Donald Trump, former President Donald Trump, former UN Ambassador to the United Nations and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and possibly others.

DeSantis is visiting Texas this weekend to deal with the Dallas County and Harris County Republican Parties.

While DeSantis hasn’t declared he is operating for president, SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson referred to as his seek advice from a step into the 2024 race for the White House.

“This certainly signals that he has national ambitions,” he mentioned.

