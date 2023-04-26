Eye Opener: Biden launches 2024 presidential campaign amid Republican attack ads





In contemporary news, CBS News has reported that President Biden has introduced his presidential campaign for the 2024 election, amidst Republican attack ads. In his bid for some other four-year time period, President Biden is making his case to the American other folks, atmosphere the level for a possible rematch with former President Donald Trump.

Additionally, the White House has introduced that the Taliban has reportedly killed an ISIS chief answerable for orchestrating a bombing that resulted within the deaths of no less than 13 Americans and 170 Afghans. This construction comes as Afghanistan continues to handle the aftermath of the rustic’s chaotic and perilous evacuation efforts.

