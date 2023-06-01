This is an Eye Opener news update. The House has passed the debt ceiling bill after much discussion between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Additionally, NASA has held its inaugural public meeting to discuss its research into unidentified flying objects. Stay informed and receive breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t wait, turn them on now.
Eye Opener: House passes debt ceiling bill
This is an Eye Opener news update. The House has passed the debt ceiling bill after much discussion between President Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Additionally, NASA has held its inaugural public meeting to discuss its research into unidentified flying objects. Stay informed and receive breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t wait, turn them on now.