Stay informed with the latest updates on CBS News as a manhunt for a Texas shooting suspect responsible for five deaths unfolds. Additionally, a U.S. Navy ship carrying 105 Americans who have fled from Sudan has arrived in Saudi Arabia. Get notified of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by turning on your browser notifications. Don’t miss a beat.
Eye Opener: Manhunt underway for Texas shooting suspect
Stay informed with the latest updates on CBS News as a manhunt for a Texas shooting suspect responsible for five deaths unfolds. Additionally, a U.S. Navy ship carrying 105 Americans who have fled from Sudan has arrived in Saudi Arabia. Get notified of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports by turning on your browser notifications. Don’t miss a beat.