Eye opener: Severe weather slams the northern Midwest

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Components of the Midwest are experiencing thunderstorms, hail and hurricane pressure winds, with the extreme climate already having destroyed elements of a city in Minnesota. Additionally, funerals are starting to be held in Uvalde, Texas as communities name for gun reform after dozens of individuals had been killed and injured in a mass taking pictures at Robb Elementary College. All that and all that issues in at this time’s Eye Opener.

