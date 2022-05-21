EYEONBUSINESS:Thisweek’smeetings

•PortAngelesBusinessAssociation—In-personmeeting7:30a.m.TuesdayatJoshua’sRestaurant,113DelGuzziDrive(offU.S.Highway101)ineastPortAngeles.
ThisweekfeaturesPiperPetit,assistantprojectmanager,fishpassagewithWSDOT,discussingnewfishculverts/passagewaystobeconstructedinandaroundPortAngeles,andtheirimpactontraffic.
Thereisa$3minimumchargebyJoshua’sforthoseatthePABAmeetingwhodonotorderbreakfast.
•ClallamCountyEconomicDevelopmentCouncil—CoffeeWithColleen,hostedbyColleenMcAleer,onWednesdaysat8a.m.
TheZoomlinkisus02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIrRHh5RG1nYVh3V3JXRzFSMmRodz09,withMeetingID89474510306andPasscode187447.
•ForksChamberofCommerce—In-personmeetingatnoonWednesdayatBlakeslee’sBar&Grill,1222S.ForksAvenue,Forks.
ThisweekfeaturesaDepartmentofCommunityDevelopment(DCD)candidateforumfeaturingKevinRussell,CherieKidd,JesseMajorandBruceEmery.
•WestEndBusinessandProfessionalAssociation—MeetsinpersoneveryWednesdayfrom7:30a.m.to8:30a.m.atForksCongregationalChurchFellowshipHall,280S.SpartanAve.,Forks.
•ThePortTownsendRotaryNoonClub—MeetsinpersonatnoonTuesdaysattheNorthwestMaritimeCenter,Level2,431WaterStreet,inPortTownsend.
Thisweekfeaturesfundraiserideasandplanning.
•TheRotaryClubofEastJeffersonCounty—MeetsinpersonThursdaysatnoonattheOldAlcoholPlant,310HadlockBayRoad,inPortHadlock.
•ThePortTownsendSunriseRotaryClub—ZoommeetingsWednesdaysat7:15a.m.
ForaccesstotheZoommeeting,email[email protected]
Allmeetingsareopentothepublic.
