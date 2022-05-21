EYEONBUSINESS:Thisweek’smeetings

Business

May 21, 2022
PortAngelesBusinessAssociation—In-personmeeting7:30a.m.TuesdayatJoshua’sRestaurant,113DelGuzziDrive(offU.S.Highway101)ineastPortAngeles.

ThisweekfeaturesPiperPetit,assistantprojectmanager,fishpassagewithWSDOT,discussingnewfishculverts/passagewaystobeconstructedinandaroundPortAngeles,andtheirimpactontraffic.

Thereisa$3minimumchargebyJoshua’sforthoseatthePABAmeetingwhodonotorderbreakfast.

ClallamCountyEconomicDevelopmentCouncil—CoffeeWithColleen,hostedbyColleenMcAleer,onWednesdaysat8a.m.

TheZoomlinkisus02web.zoom.us/j/89474510306?pwd=VlIrRHh5RG1nYVh3V3JXRzFSMmRodz09,withMeetingID89474510306andPasscode187447.

•ForksChamberofCommerce—In-personmeetingatnoonWednesdayatBlakeslee’sBar&Grill,1222S.ForksAvenue,Forks.

ThisweekfeaturesaDepartmentofCommunityDevelopment(DCD)candidateforumfeaturingKevinRussell,CherieKidd,JesseMajorandBruceEmery.

WestEndBusinessandProfessionalAssociation—MeetsinpersoneveryWednesdayfrom7:30a.m.to8:30a.m.atForksCongregationalChurchFellowshipHall,280S.SpartanAve.,Forks.

ThePortTownsendRotaryNoonClub—MeetsinpersonatnoonTuesdaysattheNorthwestMaritimeCenter,Level2,431WaterStreet,inPortTownsend.

Thisweekfeaturesfundraiserideasandplanning.

TheRotaryClubofEastJeffersonCounty—MeetsinpersonThursdaysatnoonattheOldAlcoholPlant,310HadlockBayRoad,inPortHadlock.

ThePortTownsendSunriseRotaryClub—ZoommeetingsWednesdaysat7:15a.m.

ForaccesstotheZoommeeting,email[email protected]

Allmeetingsareopentothepublic.

