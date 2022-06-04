Ezekiel Elliott acknowledges he played through injuries in 2021, has ‘something to prove’ in 2022 season

The 2021 season was a tough one for Ezekiel Elliott. He completed the 12 months with 1,002 speeding yards and 10 touchdowns, however set new profession lows in rush yards per recreation (58.9), explosive runs (13), speeding first downs (55), yards after contact per try (2.73), conversion price on third- or fourth-and-1 (66.7 p.c), yards per reception (6.1), and yards per route run (0.68).
Talking out Cowboys OTAs this week, Elliott acknowledged his under-performance, but in addition its root trigger.
“I imply, I used to be harm final 12 months, but it surely’s soccer, after Week 1 nobody goes to be 100%. That is a part of the sport,” Elliot mentioned, per NFL.com. “I believe I knew I used to be robust, I believe I knew I may play via accidents … it was undoubtedly robust, however hey, it is my job.”
After the Cowboys’ season ended, Elliott revealed that he had suffered a partially torn PCL throughout the season. Why the Cowboys felt the necessity to preserve him within the lineup — and dealing forward of backup Tony Pollard, who was more practical than Elliott as each a rusher and receiver for the third consecutive season — regardless of the harm when he was so clearly hampered by it’s a query that must be requested, however clearly Elliott felt he may contribute as long as he was on the sector.
Nonetheless, he is aware of he must be higher this coming season. “I believe yearly we have got one thing to show,” Elliott mentioned.
It is doable, if not possible, that Elliott is heading into his remaining season in Dallas. The six-year, $90 million contract extension he obtained from the group has been a looming albatross for the reason that second it was signed. The Cowboys restructured the deal earlier than it even kicked in, which is why it will not turn out to be financially possible for them to chop ties with him till after the 2022 season.
He is set to rely for $18.2 million towards the cap this 12 months, over $three million greater than the next-closest participant at his place (Derrick Henry) and almost $6.5 million greater than the third-highest-paid again (Dalvin Cook dinner). His 2023 cap hit is at the moment $16.2 million, however the Cowboys will have the ability to save almost $4.9 million on their books by releasing him subsequent offseason — or $10.9 million by designating him a post-June 1 launch. Barring a sudden return to his rookie season type (and possibly even when that occurs), it appears extremely possible that the accountable transfer will likely be to maneuver on from him, and both pay Pollard a smaller quantity to maintain him from hitting free company or discover a new again within the 2023 NFL Draft.
