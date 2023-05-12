Ezekiel Elliott free agency: Buccaneers’ running backs coach reveals likely reason why RB is still unsigned

rewrite this content material with complete period and stay HTML tags
While his bodily skill has solid some doubt on his long run, Ezekiel Elliott’s expectancies for any possible suitor is it sounds as if the primary reason why the previous two-time dashing champion stays unemployed.
Skip Peete, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ running backs coach who earlier held that place with the Cowboys, stated that Elliott could be a excellent are compatible in Tampa if he used to be keen to just accept a smaller position and a smaller wage.
“I think that’s part of the reason he’s sitting out there,” Peete stated, via the Tampa Bay Times. “If you’re going to play, I mean, you’re going to be the second and third guy. That’s kind of what the price is. So. that’s something that a person has to be able to see that that is what it is going to be.”
On paper, the Buccaneers signing Elliott would make numerous sense. After completing useless final within the NFL in dashing touchdowns in 2022, new Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Dave Canales is taking a look to make use of a extra run-heavy assault that, in step with Peete, would come with a two-back rotation.
Elliott might not be the similar again he as soon as used to be, however he can still get into the top zone at a top degree. He rushed for 12 touchdowns final 12 months in spite of sharing time with Tony Pollard, who remained in Dallas after signing his franchise tag this offseason.
“I think Zeke is still a good, quality running back,” Peete stated of Elliott, who left the Cowboys because the franchise’s 3rd all-time dashing chief at the back of Hall of Fame backs Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett. “He still caught the ball well (last season). He still had numerous third-and-1, and short and goal-line places where he helped us win games. He’s still a physical load.”
In Dallas, Peete stated that Elliott first of all resisted however in the end approved his shared workload with Pollard. It seems, given Peete’s feedback and his persisted availability at the open marketplace, that Elliott should make an identical acceptances if he desires to be again on an NFL roster.
That crew may it sounds as if be the Buccaneers, whose backfield recently is composed of Rachaad White, Chase Edmunds and Ke’Shaun Vaughn. While that isn’t a nasty trio, the addition of Elliott would without a doubt be a excellent factor for an offense that desires to concentrate on the running sport. Whether or no longer Elliott is keen to just accept his new realities would possibly in the end decide if he performs in Tampa or any place else in 2023.