Ezekiel Elliott’s brutally honest take on future in Dallas

The Dallas Cowboys goal to reclaim the NFC East title as soon as once more. To take action, they’ll have to carry off the Philadelphia Eagles as they need to problem them all year long. For Dallas, the run sport must be featured as soon as once more, as Ezekiel Elliott hopes to enhance off his earlier season. Nevertheless, his contract state of affairs would possibly make for a shaky future with the franchise.
According to Jon Machota, Elliott doesn’t appear to be frightened about his contract proper now. As an alternative, the Cowboys working again is specializing in the upcoming season. Dallas has an actual probability to compete for a championship this 12 months and Ezekiel Elliott goes to play a serious function. Worrying about his contract state of affairs gained’t assist.
Ezekiel Elliott when requested how huge this season is for his contract state of affairs: “I imply, I management what I can management. I concentrate on what’s within the close to future. I’m not likely frightened about what’s going to be happening after subsequent season until we’re happening to successful the Tremendous Bowl.”
— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) June 2, 2022
On prime of that, it’s not like Elliott isn’t being paid a ton of cash. Nevertheless, the Cowboys have an out on his contract within the 2023 offseason. His useless cap hit drops from over $30 million to only beneath $12 million subsequent offseason, per Spotrac.
Though being launched is an actual concern subsequent 12 months, Ezekiel Elliott is neatly specializing in the upcoming season as an alternative. We’ll see how he bounces again in 2022, as accidents prevented him from reaching his full potential. If Elliott can play his greatest, then the Cowboys can be a reputable downside within the NFC.
Keep watch over Ezekiel Elliott all through the offseason. His well being is required for Dallas to keep up relevance within the league. Contemplating the Cowboys are stacked on each side of the ball, this crew ought to make some noise all 12 months lengthy. Particularly if Elliott is concentrated on soccer greater than his contract state of affairs.