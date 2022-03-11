F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo tests positive for COVID-19 in Bahrain

System One driver Daniel Ricciardo has examined constructive for COVID-19, McLaren confirmed on Friday.

Ricciardo missed two days of F1’s preseason check in Bahrain after feeling unwell, and he took a PCR (polymerase chain response) check as a precaution and that got here again constructive. The workforce stated he’s isolating as per native coronavirus rules.



The Australian driver is predicted to be launched in time for subsequent weekend’s season-opening grand prix in Bahrain, and teammate Lando Norris will proceed to drive within the remaining day of testing on Saturday.

“Daniel is already starting to really feel higher, and we want him properly for a fast restoration,” McLaren stated in a press release.

Ricciardo stated in an Instagram put up: “Higher this week than subsequent… Unlucky to overlook the check, however I am beginning to really feel higher. I will keep remoted and simply concentrate on subsequent weekend.

“Large because of Lando & McLaren for the heavy lifting, I owe you some beers (milk for Lando). Respect the properly needs from everybody as properly.”