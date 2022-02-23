F1 preseason testing LIVE: Day one

Formula One is back!

We have 10 brand new cars, courtesy of this season’s massive aerodynamic rule change, and with it the promise of a completely shaken up competitive order.

Max Verstappen is defending his title in 2022 and will hope to resume his incredible on-track rivalry with Lewis Hamilton. But, when predicting the order this year, all bets are off.

Preseason testing is always a difficult one to work out — here’s our comprehensive guide on what to watch out for this week and how to spot a good car from a bad one and the tell-tale signs a team might be in a spot of bother with their new car.

Live updates (all times local):

09:00 Lando Norris heads out in the McLaren to officially kick off the first day of 2022 preseason testing. George Russell follows him out in his new Mercedes.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen joins shortly afterwards, in his brand new number one branded Red Bull.