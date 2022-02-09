Front Page Sports

FA contacts Wayne Rooney over ‘I wanted to hurt someone’ claim

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The English Football Association (FA) has sought observations from Derby County manager Wayne Rooney after he said in a recent interview that as a player he wanted to injure an opponent during a game in 2006, British media have reported.

– Wayne Rooney: I drank to cope with pressure
– ESPN+: Watch ESPN FC Daily now (U.S. only)

Former Manchester United forward Rooney told the Mail On Sunday that he wore longer studs in a game against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge because he “wanted to hurt someone.”

“I changed my studs before the game,” Rooney said. “I put longer studs in because I wanted to hurt someone.”

“The studs were legal,” he added. “They were a legal size. But they were bigger than what I would normally wear.”

Rooney and John Terry clashed during the game, with the Chelsea defender receiving treatment.

United lost the match 3-0, with Chelsea winning the league that season.



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram