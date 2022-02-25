Fabio Luisi, Dallas Symphony record the Brahms Second Symphony

Amongst COVID’s casualties was an Asian tour the Dallas Symphony Orchestra had deliberate throughout this time interval. However with music director Fabio Luisi readily available, the orchestra acquired a bounce on its plan to record the 4 symphonies of Johannes Brahms — for a CD label but to be decided.

Three performances, Wednesday and Thursday, doubled as recording classes for the composer’s Second Symphony. (The First was recorded in September concert events.) With sounds captured by 13 overhead microphones and 9 onstage, recording producer Dirk Sobotka and veteran DSO recording engineer George Gilliam will combine the better of the three performances.

Luisi, naturally, will get last say.