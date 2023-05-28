Texas

Face The Nation: Smith, Krebs

May 28, 2023
BC_Reporter

Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, believes that A.I. regulation will be implemented in the next year. Christopher Krebs warned that bad actors can exploit U.S. cybersecurity weaknesses. Finally, commencement speakers for 2023 addressed the unique challenges faced by graduates today.

