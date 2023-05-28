Face The Nation: Smith, Krebs

If you missed the second half of Face The Nation, here’s what you need to know: Brad Smith, President of Microsoft, believes that A.I. regulation will be implemented in the next year. Christopher Krebs warned that bad actors can exploit U.S. cybersecurity weaknesses. Finally, commencement speakers for 2023 addressed the unique challenges faced by graduates today. Stay ahead of breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting by enabling browser notifications. Don’t wait – turn them on now!



