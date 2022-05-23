Facebook was paid $2.68 million from Texas campaign accounts – Ballotpedia News

Front Page

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
In Texas, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $2.68 million from their campaign accounts on services from Facebook in the 2022 election cycle so far. Facebook received 0.59 percent of all reported expenditures. 

According to reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission between Jan. 1, 2021, and [most recent date], here are the top candidates and PACs that have spent campaign funds with Facebook.

Top 10 Texas campaigns spending money with Facebook

Of the $2,675,276 spent with Facebook, 83.11 percent came from these 10 campaign accounts.

Top Campaign Expenditures with Facebook (1/1/2021 – 2/19/2022)

RankTotal Paid to FacebookNameAccount Type
1.$1,101,595.06Donald HuffinesCandidate PAC
2.$359,631.61Eva GuzmanCandidate PAC
3.$300,000.00Evan YoungCandidate PAC
4.$210,117.29Save Austin Now PACNon-candidate PAC
5.$76,931.37Boot Texas RepublicansNon-candidate PAC
6.$43,268.17Tan Parker IVCandidate PAC
7.$42,365.71Raul Reyes Jr.Candidate PAC
8.$39,530.99Matt RostamiCandidate PAC
9.$25,220.15Charter Schools Now PACNon-candidate PAC
10.$24,654.75Texas Organizing Project Political Action CommitteeNon-candidate PAC

Campaign expenditures with Facebook in 12 states

Here is how spending with Facebook in Texas compares to 12 other states with data available from Transparency USA for the most recent election cycle:

Comparison of total campaign finance expenditures with Facebook, by state

RankStateTotal Paid to FacebookReporting Period
1California$5,290,7451/1/2021- 4/23/2022
2Virginia$4,486,8631/1/2020-12/31/2021*
3Texas$2,675,2761/1/2021 – 5/14/2022
4Michigan$194,1801/1/2021 – 4/20/2022
5Minnesota$166,0721/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
6Arizona123,1541/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
7Pennsylvania$106,5131/1/2021 – 3/9/2022
8Wisconsin$101,9781/1/2021 – 3/21/2022
9North Carolina$78,9601/1/2021 – 4/30/2022
10Florida$38,5421/1/2021 – 3/31/202
11Indiana$29,5341/1/2021 – 4/8/2022
12Ohio$19,9241/1/2021 – 4/13/2022
*Virginia’s two-year election cycles end in an odd-numbered year. The first available reports for Virginia’s 2023 election cycle are due Jul. 17, 2022.

While spending varies widely between states, no state on Transparency USA has reported more than 1.06 percent of total campaign expenditures on services from Facebook in the most recent cycle.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Texas PACs submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date
2022 Jan Semiannual1/18/2022
2022 Pre-Primary (30 Days)1/31/2022
2022 Pre-Primary (8 Days)2/22/2022
2022 Primary Runoff5/16/2022
2022 Jul Semiannual7/15/2022
2022 Pre-General (30 Days)10/11/2022
2022 Pre-General (8 Days)10/31/2022
2022 Semiannual Data1/17/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

