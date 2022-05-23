Facebook was paid $2.68 million from Texas campaign accounts – Ballotpedia News

In Texas, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $2.68 million from their campaign accounts on services from Facebook in the 2022 election cycle so far. Facebook received 0.59 percent of all reported expenditures.
According to reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission between Jan. 1, 2021, and [most recent date], here are the top candidates and PACs that have spent campaign funds with Facebook.
Top 10 Texas campaigns spending money with Facebook
Of the $2,675,276 spent with Facebook, 83.11 percent came from these 10 campaign accounts.
Top Campaign Expenditures with Facebook (1/1/2021 – 2/19/2022)
|Rank
|Total Paid to Facebook
|Name
|Account Type
|1.
|$1,101,595.06
|Donald Huffines
|Candidate PAC
|2.
|$359,631.61
|Eva Guzman
|Candidate PAC
|3.
|$300,000.00
|Evan Young
|Candidate PAC
|4.
|$210,117.29
|Save Austin Now PAC
|Non-candidate PAC
|5.
|$76,931.37
|Boot Texas Republicans
|Non-candidate PAC
|6.
|$43,268.17
|Tan Parker IV
|Candidate PAC
|7.
|$42,365.71
|Raul Reyes Jr.
|Candidate PAC
|8.
|$39,530.99
|Matt Rostami
|Candidate PAC
|9.
|$25,220.15
|Charter Schools Now PAC
|Non-candidate PAC
|10.
|$24,654.75
|Texas Organizing Project Political Action Committee
|Non-candidate PAC
Campaign expenditures with Facebook in 12 states
Here is how spending with Facebook in Texas compares to 12 other states with data available from Transparency USA for the most recent election cycle:
Comparison of total campaign finance expenditures with Facebook, by state
|Rank
|State
|Total Paid to Facebook
|Reporting Period
|1
|California
|$5,290,745
|1/1/2021- 4/23/2022
|2
|Virginia
|$4,486,863
|1/1/2020-12/31/2021*
|3
|Texas
|$2,675,276
|1/1/2021 – 5/14/2022
|4
|Michigan
|$194,180
|1/1/2021 – 4/20/2022
|5
|Minnesota
|$166,072
|1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
|6
|Arizona
|123,154
|1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
|7
|Pennsylvania
|$106,513
|1/1/2021 – 3/9/2022
|8
|Wisconsin
|$101,978
|1/1/2021 – 3/21/2022
|9
|North Carolina
|$78,960
|1/1/2021 – 4/30/2022
|10
|Florida
|$38,542
|1/1/2021 – 3/31/202
|11
|Indiana
|$29,534
|1/1/2021 – 4/8/2022
|12
|Ohio
|$19,924
|1/1/2021 – 4/13/2022
While spending varies widely between states, no state on Transparency USA has reported more than 1.06 percent of total campaign expenditures on services from Facebook in the most recent cycle.
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Texas PACs submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
|Report Name
|Report Due Date
|2022 Jan Semiannual
|1/18/2022
|2022 Pre-Primary (30 Days)
|1/31/2022
|2022 Pre-Primary (8 Days)
|2/22/2022
|2022 Primary Runoff
|5/16/2022
|2022 Jul Semiannual
|7/15/2022
|2022 Pre-General (30 Days)
|10/11/2022
|2022 Pre-General (8 Days)
|10/31/2022
|2022 Semiannual Data
|1/17/2023
This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.