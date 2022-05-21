Facebook was paid $38,542 from Florida campaign accounts; other states reported millions – Ballotpedia News

In Florida, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $38,542 from their campaign accounts on services from Facebook in the 2022 election cycle so far. Facebook received 0.01 percent of all reported expenditures.

According to reports filed with the Florida Department of State between Jan. 1, 2021, and Mar. 31, 2022, here are the top candidates and PACs that have spent campaign funds with Facebook.

Top 10 Florida campaigns spending money with Facebook

Of the $38,542 spent with Facebook, 94.62 percent came from these 10 campaign accounts.

Top Campaign Expenditures with Facebook (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)

Rank Total Paid to Facebook Name Account Type 1. $17,030.47 Charlie Crist Candidate PAC 2. $9,007.04 For Florida’s Future PC Non-candidate PAC 3. $2,431.56 Equality Florida Action PAC, Inc. Non-candidate PAC 4. $1,837.91 David Dwyer Candidate PAC 5. $1,575.00 Protect Human Life Florida Non-candidate PAC 6. $1,128.79 Mariya Calkins Candidate PAC 7. $992.12 Business Political Action Committee of Palm Beach County Non-candidate PAC 8. $944.01 Kristen Arrington Candidate PAC 9. $930.16 Seth Densen Candidate PAC 10. $600.00 Friends of the Law Non-candidate PAC

Campaign Expenditures with Facebook in 12 states during the 2022 election cycle

Here is how spending with Facebook in Florida compares to 12 other states with data available from Transparency USA for the most recent election cycle:

Comparison of total campaign finance expenditures with Facebook, by state

Rank State Total Paid to Facebook Reporting Period 1 California $5,290,745 1/1/2021- 4/23/2022 2 Virginia $4,486,863 1/1/2020-12/31/2021* 3 Texas $2,675,276 1/1/2021 – 5/14/2022 4 Michigan $194,180 1/1/2021 – 4/20/2022 5 Minnesota $166,072 1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022 6 Arizona 123,154 1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022 7 Pennsylvania $106,513 1/1/2021 – 3/9/2022 8 Wisconsin $101,978 1/1/2021 – 3/21/2022 9 North Carolina $78,960 1/1/2021 – 4/30/2022 10 Florida $38,542 1/1/2021 – 3/31/202 11 Indiana $29,534 1/1/2021 – 4/8/2022 12 Ohio $19,924 1/1/2021 – 4/13/2022 *Virginia’s two-year election cycles end in an odd-numbered year. The first available reports for Virginia’s 2023 election cycle are due Jul. 17, 2022.

While spending varies widely between states, no state on Transparency USA has reported more than 1.06 percent of total campaign expenditures on services from Facebook in the most recent cycle.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report Name Report Due Date 2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12) 1/10/2022 2022 M3 4/11/2022 2022 Primary 2 7/8/2022 2022 Primary 5 8/5/2022 2022 General 1 9/2/2022 2022 General 3 9/30/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.