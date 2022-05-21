Oklahoma

Facebook was paid $38,542 from Florida campaign accounts; other states reported millions – Ballotpedia News

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
In Florida, state-level candidates and PACs have spent $38,542 from their campaign accounts on services from Facebook in the 2022 election cycle so far. Facebook received 0.01 percent of all reported expenditures. 

According to reports filed with the Florida Department of State between Jan. 1, 2021, and Mar. 31, 2022, here are the top candidates and PACs that have spent campaign funds with Facebook.

Top 10 Florida campaigns spending money with Facebook

Of the $38,542 spent with Facebook, 94.62 percent came from these 10 campaign accounts.

Top Campaign Expenditures with Facebook (1/1/2021 – 3/31/2022)

RankTotal Paid to FacebookNameAccount Type
1.$17,030.47Charlie CristCandidate PAC
2.$9,007.04For Florida’s Future PCNon-candidate PAC
3.$2,431.56Equality Florida Action PAC, Inc.Non-candidate PAC
4.$1,837.91David DwyerCandidate PAC
5.$1,575.00Protect Human Life FloridaNon-candidate PAC
6.$1,128.79Mariya CalkinsCandidate PAC
7.$992.12Business Political Action Committee of Palm Beach CountyNon-candidate PAC
8.$944.01Kristen ArringtonCandidate PAC
9.$930.16Seth DensenCandidate PAC
10.$600.00Friends of the LawNon-candidate PAC

Campaign Expenditures with Facebook in 12 states during the 2022 election cycle

Here is how spending with Facebook in Florida compares to 12 other states with data available from Transparency USA for the most recent election cycle:

Comparison of total campaign finance expenditures with Facebook, by state

RankStateTotal Paid to FacebookReporting Period
1California$5,290,7451/1/2021- 4/23/2022
2Virginia$4,486,8631/1/2020-12/31/2021*
3Texas$2,675,2761/1/2021 – 5/14/2022
4Michigan$194,1801/1/2021 – 4/20/2022
5Minnesota$166,0721/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
6Arizona123,1541/1/2021 – 3/31/2022
7Pennsylvania$106,5131/1/2021 – 3/9/2022
8Wisconsin$101,9781/1/2021 – 3/21/2022
9North Carolina$78,9601/1/2021 – 4/30/2022
10Florida$38,5421/1/2021 – 3/31/202
11Indiana$29,5341/1/2021 – 4/8/2022
12Ohio$19,9241/1/2021 – 4/13/2022
*Virginia’s two-year election cycles end in an odd-numbered year. The first available reports for Virginia’s 2023 election cycle are due Jul. 17, 2022.

While spending varies widely between states, no state on Transparency USA has reported more than 1.06 percent of total campaign expenditures on services from Facebook in the most recent cycle.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Florida PACs submitted to the Florida Department of State. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date
2022 Q4 Data (2021 M12)1/10/2022
2022 M34/11/2022
2022 Primary 27/8/2022
2022 Primary 58/5/2022
2022 General 19/2/2022
2022 General 39/30/2022

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.





