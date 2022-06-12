Facing South Florida: 1-on-1 with Annette Taddeo

Jim DeFede went one-on-one with State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who this week shook up the Florida gubernatorial race and the District 27 U.S. congressional race.

That news broke proper right here on CBS News Miami.

Taddeo will now not face fellow Democrats Nikki Fried and Charlie Crist this summer season in a main battle to oust Republican incumbent Gov, Ron DeSantis in November.

Taddeo will as a substitute face Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell in a congressional main battle.

The winner will problem freshman Republican Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar in November.

DeFede and the state senator mentioned why she is switching races.

GUEST: State Sen. Annette Taddeo, R-District 27 Congressional Candidate