Facing South Florida: Mothers who’ve lost children to gun violence speak out

June 3, 2022
CBS4’s Jim DeFede is placing a highlight on the lethal shootings that do not get mass consideration however nonetheless take a heartbreaking toll on our neighborhood. He sat down with a gaggle of moms who’ve misplaced their youngsters to gun violence. They mentioned the right way to create extra consciousness and make our neighborhoods safer.

