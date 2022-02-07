Facts to know before Bengals and Rams Super Bowl match-up

Well you may have heard the name, mattress mack before. Ak Jim McIngvale guy owns a furniture store chain in Houston. Known a lot for sheltering people at his stores during hurricanes, but also for some big bets. Oh yes, big indeed. He has placed $4.5 million on the Cincinnati Bengals to win. They’re the underdogs too. So that means the bet would net $7.7 million. Cesar Sports book said it’s the second largest bet it has received for the Super Bowl. And now my question is, what is the largest one? Um but isn’t that that that’s that’s a lot of money. So that means he’s confident, right? This guy, I mean he bet 3.5 million on the last Astros World Series. So he tends to make a lot of headlines with multi seven figure bets but four plus million on the Bengals. That is some misplaced confidence. I think, what do we have 4.5 point underdogs right now? Who do you got? I want the Bengals win, want what do you think wins the game? Okay, you think they win the game because I want the Bengals to win the game. But I think the rams win it. I just think Aaron Donald is too much for a depleted Bengals offensive line, we won’t get too into the metrics of the game. But I can’t wait to watch

The Super Bowl is one week away. This is the Bengals third appearance, but they have yet to bring home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Rams are headed to the Super Bowl for the fifth time in the team's history. As we prepare for the Super Bowl, here are some interesting facts about the two teams before the game: The Super Bowl match-up between the Bengals and Rams marks the first time these teams have met in a championship.Both the Rams and Bengals originated in Ohio. The Cleveland Rams were founded in 1936. They competed in the AFL for their inaugural season before moving to the NFL in 1937. The Rams stayed in Cleveland through 1945, winning the NFL Championship Game before relocating to Los Angeles one month later. This is the Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, when they lost to the 49ers, 20-16. The Bengals have appeared in three Super Bowls total, including this one. Their first two appearances were in 1981 and 1988 and both games were against the 49ers. They lost to San Francisco both times, and each time by one score.The Rams are making their fifth Super Bowl appearance, and their second in the last four years.The Rams last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2018 when the Patriots defeated them, 13-3, in the lowest-scoring Super Bowl of all time.The Rams last won the Super Bowl in 1999 when they beat the Titans, 23-16. The 1999 Rams team earned the nickname "The Greatest Show on Turf" for their record-breaking offense.This matchup marks the first time in Super Bowl history that both teams entered the playoffs as No. 4 seeds.Both teams' quarterbacks are former No. 1 overall draft picks. Joe Burrow missed the last six games of his rookie 2020 season due to a knee injury. A little over a year ago he suffered a torn ACL and MCL, as well as PCL and meniscus damage. Matthew Stafford, the Rams quarterback, is finishing his first season in Los Angeles. He spent the first 12 years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions.Stafford appeared in three playoff games during his 12 years in Detroit, winning none of them. However, he's gone 3-0 in the postseason in his first year with the Rams.Cooper Kupp, just finished a historic year for the Rams. Kupp's 145 catches and 1,947 receiving yards rank second all-time. Kupp is behind Michael Thomas (149 catches) and Calvin Johnson (1,964 yards).Kupp also broke the all-time record for most scrimmage yards by a receiver, with 1,965. The Bengals top receiver, Rookie Ja'Marr Chase, broke a franchise record with 1,455 yards on the season, the fourth-most among all NFL wideouts.Of all receivers with at least 500 yards, Chase ranked second in the NFL in yards per catch (18), behind the 49ers' Deebo Samuel. His 13 touchdowns ranked third in the league.Rams receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., spent the first six games of the season on the Browns.Rams coach Sean McVay, 36, is looking for his first Super Bowl win, and to become the youngest head coach to win the Lombardi Trophy. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin currently holds that record for winning the 2009 Super Bowl at 36.McVay will be up against Bengals coach Zac Taylor, 38, making them the youngest pair of Super Bowl head coaches in the game's history.Taylor worked under McVay before becoming the Bengals coach. He spent one year as the Rams' assistant wide receivers coach in 2017 and one as the team's QBs coach in 2018. The Bengals will be the official home team for the 2022 Super Bowl due to the NFL alternating the designation between conferences each year. This means they'll use the Rams home-stadium locker room during the game.As the official road team, the Rams will call the coin toss before the opening kickoff.