Faculty and Staff Briefs: May 2022

Florida State College’s college and employees are central to its mission and the important thing to its numerous accomplishments.
All year long, honors and recognitions are awarded to people throughout campus. Our School and Employees Briefs are produced month-to-month to acknowledge accomplishments and supply an area the place honors, awards, bylines, shows, grants, service and every other notable objects may be showcased.
HONORS AND AWARDS
Larry Giunipero, Ph.D. (Faculty of Enterprise) acquired the 2021 Greatest Paper Award for “Shifting Buying & Provide Administration Past a Value-Targeted Identification” from the Journal of Buying and Provide Administration.
Jinger Deason (Faculty of Communication Science and Issues) was acknowledged in the course of the opening session of the Council of Tutorial Packages in Communication Sciences and Issues Convention for her work to ascertain weekly wellness checks for her distance studying college students.
Guanyi Lu, Ph.D. (Faculty of Enterprise) acquired the Affiliate Editor Service Award on the Journal of Operations Administration Mini-Convention.
Pamela MacManus (Faculty of Drugs) earned the Federally Licensed Market Navigator designation for the Well being Insurance coverage Market, to help shoppers navigating the medical insurance system.
Betsy Becker, Ph.D. (Faculty of Training) acquired a lifetime achievement award from the Society for Analysis Synthesis Methodology forward of her retirement.
Tanya Peres, Ph.D. (Division of Anthropology) was named a co-winner of the Tennessee Historical past E book Award by the Tennessee Library Affiliation for “Mastodons to Mississippians: Adventures in Nashville’s Deep Previous.”
GRANTS & FELLOWSHIPS
Gillian Stewart Gregory (Faculty of Training, Workplace of Analysis) and Nicole Patton Terry, Ph.D. (Florida Middle for Studying Analysis) are 2022 Institutional Problem Grant winners for the William T. Grant Basis referred to as “College Analysis Partnerships to Cut back Academic Disparity in Faculty Cities: Constructing a Mannequin in Tallahassee, FL.” The grant helps a partnership amongst Florida State College, Leon County Colleges and Florida A&M College that goals to handle instructional disparities, particularly in studying.
David Landau, J.D. (Faculty of Legislation) visited Chile from April 17-Could 12 as a part of the Fulbright Specialist Program. Landau was hosted by Adolfo Ibáñez College, the place he taught a category on comparative structure making. He additionally noticed the Chilean Constitutional Conference in Santiago, carried out interviews of delegates and advisers who had been a part of the Conference, and offered about his scholarship at educational occasions.
Lindsey Eckert, Ph.D. (Division of English) acquired a four-month Huntington Library Fellowship and residency to investigate 19th-century British bookbinding developments.
BYLINES
Nick Mazza, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work) printed the third version of “Poetry Remedy: Concept and Observe” with multinational writer Routledge.
Matthew Hunter, MLIS, M.A., Liz Dunne, MLIS, Camille Thomas, MLIS, Laura Miller, MLIS and Devin Soper, MLIS, M.A. (College Libraries) co-published “Ask the Editors: Assessing the Publishing Wants of School Editors” within the Journal of Librarianship and Scholarly Communication.
Yaacov Petscher, Ph.D., Michael Killian, Ph.D., MaKenna Woods, M.S.W. (Faculty of Social Work) and Sarah Herrera, Ph.D. (Florida Middle for Studying Analysis) co-published “Testing the Significance of Particular person Development in Predicting State-Degree Outcomes Past Standing Measures” in Frontiers in Training.
Yaacov Petscher, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work & Florida Middle for Studying Analysis) and Jungyeong Heo, M.A. (Faculty of Training) co-published “Heterogeneity in Studying Achievement and Mindset of Readers with Studying Difficulties” within the journal Studying and Writing.
Tanya Renn, Ph.D., Carrie Pettus, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work), David Edwards, Ph.D. (Division of Faith) and Christopher Veeh, Ph.D. (The Institute for Justice Analysis and Growth) co-published “The Function of Preparatory Programming in Growing the Effectiveness of a Intercourse Offender Therapy Intervention” within the journal Victims & Offenders.
Michael Blaber, Ph.D. (Faculty of Drugs) co-authored the manuscript “Creation of the Intermolecular Disulfide Symmetry Cross-Linked Crystal Permitting Remark of Tertiary Buildings in Totally different Solvent Situations,“ which was accepted for publication in Frontiers in Molecular Biosciences, part Structural Biology.
John Mathias, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work) co-published “The Limits of Our bodies: Gatherings and the Downside of Collective Presence” within the journal American Anthropologist.
Vincent Joos, Ph.D. (Division of Fashionable Languages and Linguistics) printed “A Large Gap: Notes from Jovenel Moïse’s Hometown” in an English, French and Kreyol model within the Scorching Spots Sequence of the journal Cultural Anthropology.
Matthew Goldmark, Ph.D. (Division of Fashionable Languages and Linguistics) printed “Indigeneity Missed: Indigenous Applied sciences and Criollo Worldmaking in Infortunios de Alonso Ramírez (1690)” in “1650-1850: Concepts, Aesthetics, and Inquiries within the Early Fashionable Period.”
Anne Coldiron, Ph.D. (Division of English) printed “Feminist Hermeneutic Instruments: Visible Metaphors of Christine de Pizan’s Literary Labor” in Digital Philology: A Journal of Medieval Cultures. Coldiron additionally printed the analysis essay “A Most Outstanding Quantity: The Lengthy-term Authority of Provenance in Christine de Pizan’s Deracinated Navy Guide” within the Journal of the Early E book Society.
Michael Killian, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work), Zhe He, Ph.D. (Faculty of Communication and Info) and graduate college students Shubo Tian, Aiwen Xing and Dana Hughes co-published “Predicting Well being Outcomes By Machine Studying in Pediatric Coronary heart Transplantation: Use of Nationwide Information from the United Community for Organ Sharing” within the journal Analysis Sq..
Jose Pinto, Ph.D., Huan He, Ph.D., Rakesh Singh, Ph.D. (Faculty of Drugs), Michelle Parvatiyar, Ph.D. (Faculty of Well being and Human Sciences) and Faculty of Drugs graduate college students Maicon Landim-Vieira and Michelle Rodriguez Garcia co-published a manuscript “Put up-Translational Modification Patterns on β-myosin Heavy Chain are Altered in Ischemic and Non-Ischemic Human Hearts” within the journal eLife.
Jacob Eikenberry, MSW (Social Work) and colleagues from Saint Louis College co-published “Associations Between Authorized Illustration and Psychological Well being Court docket Outcomes” within the American Journal of Felony Justice.
Carolina Gonzalez, Ph.D. (Division of Fashionable Languages and Linguistics) co-authored “Creaky Voice and Prosodic Boundaries in Spanish: An Acoustic Research” within the journal Research in Hispanic and Lusophone Linguistics.
Stephen Tripodi, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work) and colleagues from Boston College and the College of Chicago co-authored “To What Extent is Felony Justice Content material Particularly Addressed in MSW Packages?” with the Journal of Social Work Training.
Lara Perez-Felkner, Ph.D. (Faculty of Training) authored “Working Past Borders to Domesticate Information and Assist for Puerto Rican Faculties and Universities,” a 48-page report launched by The Affiliation for the Research of Greater Training. The report highlights a number of contexts of Puerto Rican larger schooling, together with analyses into post-traditional college students, STEM college students, and the connection between pupil success and better schooling funding.
Shaofeng Li, Ph.D., Phil Hiver, Ph.D. and Mostafa Papi, Ph.D. (Faculty of Training) co-edited “The Routledge Handbook of Second Language Acquisition and Particular person Variations” by Routledge. The e-book supplies an in-depth dialogue of the idea, analysis and pedagogy pertaining to the function particular person distinction components play in second language acquisition.
Shaofeng Li, Ph.D. (Faculty of Training) edited the primary challenge of Analysis Strategies in Utilized Linguistics, the primary and solely journal devoted solely to analysis strategies in utilized linguistics. Li additionally co-authored an article “The Results of Quick and Delayed Corrective Suggestions on L2 Growth,” in Research in Second Language Acquisition.
David Gussak, Ph.D., ATR-BC. (Division of Artwork Remedy) printed “The Frenzied Dance of Artwork and Violence” with Oxford College Press.
Tim Chapin, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Sciences and Public Coverage, Division of City and Regional Planning) co-authored “Development Administration’s Fourth Wave, Revisited” within the Journal of Comparative City Legislation and Coverage.
PRESENTATIONS, CONFERENCES AND EXHIBITS
Michelle Therrien, Ph.D., Andrea Barton-Hulsey, Ph.D., Sana Tibi, Ph.D., Kristen Guynes, Ph.D., Elizabeth Madden, Ph.D., and Ellen Nimmons, M.S., (Faculty of Communication and Info) co-presented “Interactions with Sufferers with Disabilities: Supporting Engagement and Participation” at FSU’s Faculty of Drugs’s Medical Incapacity Workshop, which explored the engagement and participation of people with adults who’ve acquired accidents or mental and developmental disabilities.
Nick Mazza, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work) spoke nearly on the increasing worldwide apply and research of poetry remedy on the Israeli Bibliotherapy Middle.
Amberly Prykhodko, LCSW (Faculty of Social Work) offered “Resiliency: A Proactive Method In direction of Cultivating Effectively-Being” to an viewers of greater than 80 members and associates of the Los Angeles County District Legal professional’s Workplace.
Arzu Güngör Leushuis, Ph.D. and Angie Davis, Ph.D., (Faculty of Training) held a workshop for Ok-12 academics on “Methods to Assist College students to Change into Efficient Writers” at The Florida Literacy Convention.
Pablo Maurette, Ph.D. (Division of English) offered the Italian translation of his new novel, “Il tempo è un fiume,” on the Turin E book Truthful, one of many world’s largest and most prestigious e-book festivals.
Juan Carlos Galeano, Ph.D. (Division of Fashionable Languages and Linguistics) delivered a poetry studying and took part within the workshop “Intersections of Reminiscence and Sustainability: Explorations of Eco-Artwork from the Caribbean and Latin America” on the College of Warwick in England.
Donna Uchizono, M.F.A. (Division of Artwork) premiered her work Wings of Iron to sold-out crowds at Baryshnikov Arts Middle in New York Metropolis on Could 18. Wings of Iron examines what it takes to stay humane in these charged occasions, offering a framework for each performer and viewers to share the burden of a vulnerability that’s concurrently private and non-private. The efficiency was reviewed in The New York Occasions.
Kevin Curry, M.F.A. (Division of Artwork) has had his sculpture “Misplaced and Discovered” (aka Large Child) put in within the Tomlinson Duck Pond at Appalachian State College in Boone, N.C. The work might be on show for the following 12 months and a part of the 36th Annual Rosen Sculpture Competitors and Exhibition, a nationwide juried competitors offered yearly by An Appalachian Summer season Competition and the Turchin Middle for the Visible Arts.
Lilian Garcia-Roig, M.F.A. (Division of Artwork) is featured at Virginia Tech’s Moss Artwork Middle from June 9-Sept. 2. The present will characteristic key works from a number of of her on-site portray collection in addition to items from the “Hecho con Cuba” and “Hyphenated Nature” collection.
Ameya Kolarkar, Ph.D. (Middle for the Development of Educating) offered a workshop “Affective STEM Educating” on the Convention on Educating and Studying on the College of South Alabama. The workshop targeted on a framework for instructors based mostly on producing optimistic results by continued storylines and relating content material to college students’ lived experiences.
SERVICE
Shermeeka Hogans-Mathews, M.D. (Faculty of Drugs) organized and facilitated “Selling Wellness by Tackling Perfectionism: Shining a Gentle on the Interior Critic,” a scholarly roundtable dialogue on the 2022 Society of Academics of Household Drugs Annual Convention in Indianapolis.
Michael Morley, J.D. (Faculty of Legislation) was a panelist for The Village Sq. occasion, “Created Equal: A Dialog about Race in our Elections.”
Joi N. Phillips, Ph.D. (Middle for Management and Social Change) has been chosen to function a guide for the Carnegie Classification for Neighborhood Engagement in Greater Training for the 2024 utility cycle.
Erin Sylvester Philpot, Ed.D. (Middle for Management and Social Change) has been chosen for the Management Tallahassee Class 40.
NOTABLE
Nick Mazza, Ph.D. (Faculty of Social Work) was elected for a second time period as president of the Nationwide Affiliation for Poetry Remedy.
Zucai Suo, Ph.D. (Faculty of Drugs) and Suo Analysis Lab post-doctoral researcher Mangesh Hade, Ph.D., have three patents submitted, two for conversion and one utility: “Lipid Vesicle-Mediated Supply to Cells”; “Extracellular Vesicle-Mediated Supply to cells”; and “CD24-Loaded Vesicles for Therapy of Cytokine Storm and Different Situations.”
Kathleen Clark, Ph.D. (Faculty of Training) has been chosen to take part within the School Fellowship Program in Israel — the primary individual from FSU to be chosen for the aggressive program.
Ravi Howard, M.F.A., David Kirby, Ph.D. and Diane Roberts, Ph.D. (Division of English), participated in Tallahassee’s Phrase of South, a pageant of literature and music.
Carolina Gonzalez, Ph.D. (Division of Fashionable Languages and Linguistics) was elected as one in all 4 chief editors of the brand new e-book collection, “Estudios de Lingüística Amerindia / Research of Amerindian Linguistics.”
Please ship objects for School and Employees Briefs to [email protected] We publish month-to-month.