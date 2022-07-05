Fair Park Fourth: Dallas police on high alert

Sources inside the Dallas Police Department stated Monday that the taking pictures in Highland Park didn’t alter its complete safety plan for the fireworks present.

DALLAS — Fair Park Fourth resumed for the primary time Monday night time since COVID-19 took maintain of Dallas in 2020.

Sadly — the return of the occasion together with different festivities in DFW — couldn’t be totally loved with out the headline of one other mass taking pictures in America at the back of minds.

During a parade for Independence Day in Highland Park, Illinois Monday—a shooter opened hearth right into a crowd killing not less than 6 and wounding not less than 30.

Eleina Rosales was among the many 1000’s who went into the Cotton Bowl Monday night time for fireworks. While she was excited, she stated the occasion isn’t any completely different than the parade in Highland Park.

“You just can’t feel safe anymore,” Rosales stated. “The individuals deciding to do this type of stuff when all of the households are attending to rejoice is just not proper. We’re proud to be right here, and we’re proud to be Americans. We simply wish to be right here celebrating however not really feel insecure about it.”

Sources inside the Dallas Police Department knowledgeable WFAA that the taking pictures didn’t alter safety plans for the occasion on Monday night time.

However, officers and deputies with the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office have been extra alert than traditional.

“Seeing all the cops and stuff makes us feel a little safer,” mom Olivia Wreh stated. “That shooting was in the back of my mind coming here.”

Highland Park, Illinois taking pictures

According to officers, a gunman on a rooftop opened hearth simply after 10 a.m. through the parade in suburban Chicago Monday.

An individual of within the taking pictures was taken into custody after an hourslong manhunt. The particular person of curiosity was recognized as Robert Crimo III.