Oklahoma

Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend

October 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Warm at the moment with highs within the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which suggests hearth hazard is excessive once more at the moment. It can be an exquisite Friday, with lows tonight within the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow can be heat to sizzling, with highs within the 80s and 90s, however with remoted storms potential within the afternoon.

Temps across the state Friday afternoon.

It’ll be turning chilly subsequent week, with some chilly mornings on the best way. We might even see our first frost Wednesday morning, whereas northeast Oklahoma sees temperatures near freezing. 

Cold expected on Oct. 19.

More widespread rain and storms type late Saturday night into the in a single day. Storms could possibly be extreme with hail as much as quarters and winds to 65 mph.

Rain and storm timeline this weekend.

Turning a lot cooler Sunday with highs within the 60s, and might even see a couple of extra showers Sunday afternoon.

Storm zone for Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Our workforce of trackers can be out and can deliver you updates on the storm threats.

Chances of rain and storms for Saturday.

Chances of rain and storms for Saturday night.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram