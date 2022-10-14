Fair Weather Friday With Rain And Storms Coming This Weekend

Warm at the moment with highs within the 80s and a gusty southwest wind, which suggests hearth hazard is excessive once more at the moment. It can be an exquisite Friday, with lows tonight within the 50s and 60s. Tomorrow can be heat to sizzling, with highs within the 80s and 90s, however with remoted storms potential within the afternoon.

It’ll be turning chilly subsequent week, with some chilly mornings on the best way. We might even see our first frost Wednesday morning, whereas northeast Oklahoma sees temperatures near freezing.

More widespread rain and storms type late Saturday night into the in a single day. Storms could possibly be extreme with hail as much as quarters and winds to 65 mph.

Turning a lot cooler Sunday with highs within the 60s, and might even see a couple of extra showers Sunday afternoon.

Our workforce of trackers can be out and can deliver you updates on the storm threats.