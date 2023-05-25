Fairfield Lake State Park: TPWD approves purchase of it





The Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has approved the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) to purchase about 5,000 acres in Freestone County, together with Fairfield Lake State Park, so that you can save the park. The overall investment for this purchase used to be no longer introduced, however a non-public developer had agreed to shop for the land for round $110 million previous this yr.

According to the TPWD, “This action reinforces the continued commitment and support of state leadership, TPW Commission, and TPWD to saving the park while adding new park land for all Texans now and in the future.”

The park have been running beneath a 50-year rent in Freestone County, however the rent expired this yr and the state’s bid to shop for the park fell brief. Todd Interests, a Dallas-area non-public building workforce, used to be anticipated to finalize its purchase of the valuables for round $110 million.

The park had closed in February however quickly reopened for day-use in March whilst state officers labored on a long-term method to stay the park open. TPWD officers mentioned the park used to be already within the procedure of being decommissioned, however a plan used to be evolved for its transient reopening on March 14 after a gathering of the Texas House Committee on Culture, Recreation and Tourism.

The TPWD fee has additionally scheduled a gathering in June “to explore additional legal options to save” the park.

Vistra, an influence technology corporate who rentals the land the park sits on, gave the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department a two-year realize that it supposed to terminate the rent efficient October 2020. A Vistra spokesperson mentioned the corporate leased the land to the state for free of charge and inspired the state to post a bid to shop for all the belongings, however the state didn’t post a bid. The state leased the 1,460-acre park from Texas Utilities in 1971-1972 and opened it in 1976, in step with Texas Parks and Wildlife.