FaithinStrangers,Boys&Maughan,RiverRunnerandhospitalityopenings,closuresandsales–TheIsleOfThanetNews

FaithinStrangers
ThebossesofCliftonvillevenueFaithinStrangerssaytheyfeeltheyhavefinallylaunched‘properly’despitefirstopeningthedoorsin2019.
FaithInStrangersoriginstoryisriddledwithbadluck.Withasoftopeningattheendof2019justbeforethepandemichit,theteamweresoonforcedtoshutupshop.Fromthere,asCovidwasstartingtoloosentheybeganthelaunchprocessinApriloflastyearbutcouldn’tcommittothespace’sfullpotentialandbookingguestDJs.
Havingbattledforthelast12monthstostayafloatFaithInStrangershascomeouttheothersidedeterminedtobecomeahouseholdnamewithinthenightlifecommunity.
TheFaithInStrangersconceptistobeaspacethatcanevolveandchangefromtheworkspace,tobar,tovenueallwiththepushofabutton.
OverthecourseofthissummerFaithInStrangersissettowelcomesomehotlytippedsectorsincluding Mafalda,CocoMaria,CharlieBones,andDJlegends DJPaulette,Colleen‘Cosmo’Murphy,BillBrewster,AshleyBeedle,LukeUna,and GeorgeFitzgerald plusmoretobeannounced.
FaithInStrangersisacombinedartsvenue,withaheavyfocusonmusicandotherinterestsandinnovativetechnologieswithamulti-cameralivestreamingsystem,multi-channelsurroundsoundand bespokegenerativelightinginstallations.
RichardRandles,co-founderofFaithInStrangerssaid: “It’sbeenalonghardroad,butnowthisfeelslikeourproperlaunch.We’rereallyproudtohaveannouncedsomegreatDJsandmusicianstoMargatethissummerandthere’smorethatwe’restilltoannounce!We’vegotabigoldpipeline,withalotmoreplanned,butthisfeelslikethebeginningofsomethingreallyspecial.”
Fornearlythreedecades, DJPaulette hasheldresidenciesatsomeofthemostprestigiousclubsandbestpartiesintheworld.She’llbetakingtimeoutofherbusyscheduleofinternationalclubs,festivals,andwritinghernewbook,tojumponthetraindowntosunnyMargateonAugust5.
Mafalda,theexceptionalrisingstar,willdebutonMay14th. LukeUna,landstonight(May21)andbringsallhiswealthofrecordsfromtheWorldwideFMresidency. GeorgeFitzgerald popsoverfromBerlinforaSANDSFestivalafterpartyonJune11with CharlieBones makinghisfirstappearanceonJune25.
JeremyDuffy,co-founderofFaithinStrangers,said:“It’sincrediblysatisfyingtofinallygetontoimplementingourvisionwithactionratherthantalk.OurfirstfulllaunchpartywithHorseMeatDiscoovertheEasterweekendwaseverythingI’dhopedfor.Itwasatruediscotheque.Superlovelyandrespectfulcrowdandstaffteam,abeautifulsunsetandsuperbmusiclateintothenight.Therecipereallydoescreateaspecialandmagicalatmosphere.”
FaithinStrangersisbasedat17EthelbertCrescent,Cliftonville.
Boys&Maughan
MattChamphasbeenpromotedtolitigationdepartmentmanageratThanetandCanterburysolicitorsBoys&Maughan.HesucceedsPaulReeveswhohassteppedbackfromleadingthefirm’sMargate-basedteamasheapproachesretirement.
MattreportstoseniorpartnerAndrewBaker,whoheadsBoys&Maughan’smanagementteamandcontinuestooverseethepractice’slitigation,employmentlawandpersonalinjuryspecialists.
AndrewBakersaid:“PaulReevesisahardacttofollowbutweareconfidentMattChampwillprovetobeahighlycapablesuccessor.Paulhasmadeanenormouscontributiontoourfirmovertheyearsandwearegladheiscontinuingtosupportclientsandmaintainpartofhiscaseload.”
PaulReevesadded:“Ithasbeenaprivilegeleadingourteam.Ourspecialistshavehadasignificantimpactonthesmoothrunningofthebusinesscommunityandproblemsolvingforlocalpeopleovertheyears.Mattishardworkingandknowledgeable,andheprovidesanexcellentservice.Iamconfidentthathewillmakeasignificantimpactinhisnewrole.”
MattjoinedBoys&Maughanin2015andthisishisfourthstepupthecareerladderinhistimewiththefirm.
Mattsaid:“ThispromotionisamajormilestoneinmycareerwithBoys&MaughanandIamdelightedtoembracethechallenge.Paul’scommitmenttohisclientsovertheyearsissecondtononeandIhavelearntagreatdealfromhim.I’mhopingthatmyno-nonsenseattitudeandloveofgettingonwiththings,willhelpusfurtherconsolidateourlitigationpractice.Iamalsolookingforwardtotheprospectofexpandingourofferingfurtherintothecounty.”
PaulReevesnowworksonTuesdays,WednesdaysandThursdays.Hecontinuestoberesponsibleforlandlordandtenantworkandhaspassedhisotherlitigationresponsibilitiestocolleagues.
Paulwasadmittedasasolicitorin1981andjoinedBoys&Maughanin1993.
Hesaid:“MyrolehasbecomeincreasinglychallengingovertheyearsduetoexternalinfluencesThereweremorelocallitigationsolicitorsinthepastandproblemshavebeencompoundedbycourtclosuresandunder-investmentinthelegalsystem.
“Casesaretoofrequentlyadjournedatshortnoticeanditcommonlytakesanhourtogetthroughtothecountycourtadminteamonbehalfofourclients.Whenthereweredifficultiesinthepastwewouldsimplywalkuptheroadandspeaktoahelpfulmemberofstaffinperson.”
Boys&Maughanhas18partners,withamixof10femaleandeightmalelawyers,basedatitsofficesinMargate,Canterbury,Broadstairs,BirchingtonandRamsgate.
ThePickledHerring
NewBroadstairsrestaurantThePickledHerringhasopenedat54AlbionStreet.
ThemenuincludesexclusivefishdishesandaChefandButcherCutssection
PeckishRamsgate
TakeawayPeckishhascloseditsRamsgatestoreinNorthwoodRoadfor‘theforeseeablefuture.’
Thebusinesssays:“Sadly,businessfromtheRamsgateshopisnolongersustainable,sowearenowclosedfortheforeseeablefuture.
“Whilstweareexploringotheroptionsforthepremises,wewouldpotentiallybeinterestedinasaleofleaseandassetstoasuitablebuyerasanunbrandedgoingconcernandfullyfunctioningtakeaway.”
PeckishshopsinDealandDoverremainopen.
RiverRunner
RamsgateandSandwichbasedRiverRunner–whichoffers sealandcoastalboattrips,riverpicnicsandmore–hassecuredthetenderatSandwichQuayforthenext5years.
Ontheirfacebookpagetheysay:“Thismeanseverythingtousandwewanttothankeachandeveryoneofyouforyourcontinuedsupportandcustomthroughoutourfirstyear.It’syouguyswhohavemadeitpossibleandgivenustheopportunitytokeepgoingandgrowing.Thoseofyouthatknowusknowthisisnotjustajob!Thisboatisourlifeontheoutsideofourfamilyandfulltimejobs.Alotofpeoplealwaysaskushowdowedoit,butIfyoulovewhatyoudoyouneverworkadayinyourlife.
“Thetimewespendonourboatissorewarding,ensuringallourcustomershavethemostenjoyableandsafejourneywhilstmakingmemoriescomfortableinourcompanyisourpriority.Thefeedbackwereceiveandthegreatatmosphereeverytripiswhatmakesus!Thisyearwepromisedyoubiggerandbetterandthat’swhatwedeliveredthe8mCougarcatamaran,whoknowswhatthenextchapterwillbring.Sothanksagainforeveryone’ssupportandhere’stothenext5yearsahead.”
ProperCoffeeHouse
ProperCoffeeHouseonMargateHighStreetisonthemarketforoffersintheregionof£60,000.
Thewell-establishedcoffeeshop,currentlyheadedupbytownresidentLucyCook,isvotedNo.1onTripAdvisorbycustomers.
Theshopisbeingsoldwithallappliancesandfixtures&fittingsincluded.HighlightsareaLaMarzoccobaristacoffeemachine,awellorganisedcounter,woodentablesandchairsfor40coversandpotentialoftheoutsidegardenandseatingarea.There’salsoaseparateinsideeatingareatowardstherearthat’sperfectforsmallgroups.
Theshopisopendailywithviewingsstrictlybyappointment,.
DirteeFeast
DirteeFeasthasapermanentresidencyattheRavensgateArms,KingStreet,Ramsgate.
MenuincludesDirteeBurger,SpecialCheesyChorizoMac,BarbecueBeefTacosorspecialityVeggieBurger
Alldishesarecreatedfresh,withlocallysourcedingredients.
Takeawayisavailable,collectiononlyfornow.
Groupbookings,Parties,Weddings,Datenights,allcateredfor.