Business

FaithinStrangers,Boys&Maughan,RiverRunnerandhospitalityopenings,closuresandsales–TheIsleOfThanetNews

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

FaithinStrangers

FaithinStrangers

ThebossesofCliftonvillevenueFaithinStrangerssaytheyfeeltheyhavefinallylaunched‘properly’despitefirstopeningthedoorsin2019.

FaithInStrangersoriginstoryisriddledwithbadluck.Withasoftopeningattheendof2019justbeforethepandemichit,theteamweresoonforcedtoshutupshop.Fromthere,asCovidwasstartingtoloosentheybeganthelaunchprocessinApriloflastyearbutcouldn’tcommittothespace’sfullpotentialandbookingguestDJs.

Havingbattledforthelast12monthstostayafloatFaithInStrangershascomeouttheothersidedeterminedtobecomeahouseholdnamewithinthenightlifecommunity.

TheFaithInStrangersconceptistobeaspacethatcanevolveandchangefromtheworkspace,tobar,tovenueallwiththepushofabutton.

OverthecourseofthissummerFaithInStrangersissettowelcomesomehotlytippedsectorsincluding Mafalda,CocoMaria,CharlieBones,andDJlegends DJPaulette,Colleen‘Cosmo’Murphy,BillBrewster,AshleyBeedle,LukeUna,and GeorgeFitzgerald plusmoretobeannounced.

FaithInStrangersisacom­binedartsvenue,withaheavyfocusonmusicandotherinterestsandinnovativetechnologieswithamulti-cameralivestreamingsystem,multi-channelsurroundsoundand bespokegenerativelightinginstallations.

RichardRandles,co-founderofFaithInStrangerssaid: “It’sbeenalonghardroad,butnowthisfeelslikeourproperlaunch.We’rereallyproudtohaveannouncedsomegreatDJsandmusicianstoMargatethissummerandthere’smorethatwe’restilltoannounce!We’vegotabigoldpipeline,withalotmoreplanned,butthisfeelslikethebeginningofsomethingreallyspecial.”

Fornear­lythreedecades, DJPaulette hasheldres­i­den­ciesatsomeofthemostpres­ti­giousclubsandbestpar­tiesintheworld.She’llbetakingtimeoutofherbusysched­uleofinter­na­tion­alclubs,fes­ti­vals,andwrit­inghernewbook,tojumponthetraindowntosun­nyMar­gateonAugust5.

Mafalda,theexceptionalrisingstar,willdebutonMay14th. LukeUna,landstonight(May21)andbringsallhiswealthofrecordsfromtheWorldwideFMresidency. GeorgeFitzgerald popsoverfromBerlinforaSANDSFestivalafterpartyonJune11with CharlieBones makinghisfirstappearanceonJune25.

JeremyDuffy,co-founderofFaithinStrangers,said:“It’sincrediblysatisfyingtofinallygetontoimplementingourvisionwithactionratherthantalk.OurfirstfulllaunchpartywithHorseMeatDiscoovertheEasterweekendwaseverythingI’dhopedfor.Itwasatruediscotheque.Superlovelyandrespectfulcrowdandstaffteam,abeautifulsunsetandsuperbmusiclateintothenight.Therecipereallydoescreateaspecialandmagicalatmosphere.”

FaithinStrangersisbasedat17EthelbertCrescent,Cliftonville.

Boys&Maughan

Boys&Maughan’sAndrewBaker,left,MattChampandPaulReevespicturedinMarketPlace,Margate.

MattChamphasbeenpromotedtolitigationdepartmentmanageratThanetandCanterburysolicitorsBoys&Maughan.HesucceedsPaulReeveswhohassteppedbackfromleadingthefirm’sMargate-basedteamasheapproachesretirement.

MattreportstoseniorpartnerAndrewBaker,whoheadsBoys&Maughan’smanagementteamandcontinuestooverseethepractice’slitigation,employmentlawandpersonalinjuryspecialists.

AndrewBakersaid:“PaulReevesisahardacttofollowbutweareconfidentMattChampwillprovetobeahighlycapablesuccessor.Paulhasmadeanenormouscontributiontoourfirmovertheyearsandwearegladheiscontinuingtosupportclientsandmaintainpartofhiscaseload.”

PaulReevesadded:“Ithasbeenaprivilegeleadingourteam.Ourspecialistshavehadasignificantimpactonthesmoothrunningofthebusinesscommunityandproblemsolvingforlocalpeopleovertheyears.Mattishardworkingandknowledgeable,andheprovidesanexcellentservice.Iamconfidentthathewillmakeasignificantimpactinhisnewrole.”

MattjoinedBoys&Maughanin2015andthisishisfourthstepupthecareerladderinhistimewiththefirm.

Mattsaid:“ThispromotionisamajormilestoneinmycareerwithBoys&MaughanandIamdelightedtoembracethechallenge.Paul’scommitmenttohisclientsovertheyearsissecondtononeandIhavelearntagreatdealfromhim.I’mhopingthatmyno-nonsenseattitudeandloveofgettingonwiththings,willhelpusfurtherconsolidateourlitigationpractice.Iamalsolookingforwardtotheprospectofexpandingourofferingfurtherintothecounty.”

PaulReevesnowworksonTuesdays,WednesdaysandThursdays.Hecontinuestoberesponsibleforlandlordandtenantworkandhaspassedhisotherlitigationresponsibilitiestocolleagues.

Paulwasadmittedasasolicitorin1981andjoinedBoys&Maughanin1993.

Hesaid:“MyrolehasbecomeincreasinglychallengingovertheyearsduetoexternalinfluencesThereweremorelocallitigationsolicitorsinthepastandproblemshavebeencompoundedbycourtclosuresandunder-investmentinthelegalsystem.

“Casesaretoofrequentlyadjournedatshortnoticeanditcommonlytakesanhourtogetthroughtothecountycourtadminteamonbehalfofourclients.Whenthereweredifficultiesinthepastwewouldsimplywalkuptheroadandspeaktoahelpfulmemberofstaffinperson.”

Boys&Maughanhas18partners,withamixof10femaleandeightmalelawyers,basedatitsofficesinMargate,Canterbury,Broadstairs,BirchingtonandRamsgate.

ThePickledHerring

NewBroadstairsrestaurantThePickledHerringhasopenedat54AlbionStreet.

ThemenuincludesexclusivefishdishesandaChefandButcherCutssection

FindoutmoreontheChefandButcherfacebookpagehere

PeckishRamsgate

TakeawayPeckishhascloseditsRamsgatestoreinNorthwoodRoadfor‘theforeseeablefuture.’

Thebusinesssays:“Sadly,businessfromtheRamsgateshopisnolongersustainable,sowearenowclosedfortheforeseeablefuture.

“Whilstweareexploringotheroptionsforthepremises,wewouldpotentiallybeinterestedinasaleofleaseandassetstoasuitablebuyerasanunbrandedgoingconcernandfullyfunctioningtakeaway.”

PeckishshopsinDealandDoverremainopen.

RiverRunner

RamsgateandSandwichbasedRiverRunner–whichoffers sealandcoastalboattrips,riverpicnicsandmore–hassecuredthetenderatSandwichQuayforthenext5years.

Ontheirfacebookpagetheysay:“Thismeanseverythingtousandwewanttothankeachandeveryoneofyouforyourcontinuedsupportandcustomthroughoutourfirstyear.It’syouguyswhohavemadeitpossibleandgivenustheopportunitytokeepgoingandgrowing.Thoseofyouthatknowusknowthisisnotjustajob!Thisboatisourlifeontheoutsideofourfamilyandfulltimejobs.Alotofpeoplealwaysaskushowdowedoit,butIfyoulovewhatyoudoyouneverworkadayinyourlife.

“Thetimewespendonourboatissorewarding,ensuringallourcustomershavethemostenjoyableandsafejourneywhilstmakingmemoriescomfortableinourcompanyisourpriority.Thefeedbackwereceiveandthegreatatmosphereeverytripiswhatmakesus!Thisyearwepromisedyoubiggerandbetterandthat’swhatwedeliveredthe8mCougarcatamaran,whoknowswhatthenextchapterwillbring.Sothanksagainforeveryone’ssupportandhere’stothenext5yearsahead.”

FindRiverRunneronfacebookhere

ProperCoffeeHouse

ProperCoffeeHouseonMargateHighStreetisonthemarketforoffersintheregionof£60,000.

Thewell-establishedcoffeeshop,currentlyheadedupbytownresidentLucyCook,isvotedNo.1onTripAdvisorbycustomers.

Theshopisbeingsoldwithallappliancesandfixtures&fittingsincluded.HighlightsareaLaMarzoccobaristacoffeemachine,awellorganisedcounter,woodentablesandchairsfor40coversandpotentialoftheoutsidegardenandseatingarea.There’salsoaseparateinsideeatingareatowardstherearthat’sperfectforsmallgroups.

Theshopisopendailywithviewingsstrictlybyappointment,.

Findmorehere

DirteeFeast

DirteeFeasthasapermanentresidencyattheRavensgateArms,KingStreet,Ramsgate.

MenuincludesDirteeBurger,SpecialCheesyChorizoMac,BarbecueBeefTacosorspecialityVeggieBurger

Alldishesarecreatedfresh,withlocallysourcedingredients.

Takeawayisavailable,collectiononlyfornow.

Groupbookings,Parties,Weddings,Datenights,allcateredfor.

FindDirteeFeastonfacebookhere







Sourcelink

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram