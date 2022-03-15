Fake heiress Anna Sorokin makes new bid to fight deportation

A lawyer says the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a complicated way of life in New York is making a brand new bid to combat deportation

NEW YORK — Anna Sorokin, the convicted swindler who claimed to be a German heiress to finance a complicated way of life in New York, is making a brand new bid to combat deportation, a lawyer mentioned Tuesday.

Sorokin, whose scheme impressed the current Netflix sequence “Inventing Anna,” was taken into U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement custody almost a 12 months in the past. She remained jailed in New York’s Hudson Valley on Tuesday, lawyer Manny Arora mentioned.

He mentioned she filed papers Monday looking for to carry off being ejected from the nation.

ICE on Tuesday mentioned solely that she stays within the company’s custody.

Sorokin, who was convicted in 2019 and spent greater than three years behind bars, has since been difficult deportation. An appellate immigration choose final month declined to cease the 31-year-old German citizen from being eliminated.

Utilizing the title Anna Delvey, Sorokin maneuvered her approach into elite New York social circles by passing herself off as a socialite with a $67 million (61 million euros) fortune abroad, in line with prosecutors. She falsely claimed to be the daughter of a diplomat or an oil baron.

Prosecutors mentioned Sorokin falsified data and lied to get banks to lend, luxurious resorts to let her keep and well-heeled Manhattanites to cowl aircraft tickets and different bills for her, stealing $275,000 in all.

Her trial lawyer forged her as an bold entrepreneur who received in over her head financially and was merely shopping for time to pay her money owed.