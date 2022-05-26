Falcons’ Avery Williams switching sides of the ball: Second-year CB joining crowded RB room

The Atlanta Falcons are entering Year 2 of the Arthur Smith era, and this offense has some potential despite losing quarterback Matt Ryan. The front office went out and landed Marcus Mariota and Desmond Ridder to battle at QB, drafted former USC wide receiver Drake London with the No. 8 overall pick, and traded for Bryan Edwards, formerly of the Las Vegas Raiders. The Falcons aren’t yet done tinkering with the offense, however, as they are turning one of their defensive backs into a running back.

On Thursday, Smith told reporters that former slot cornerback Avery Williams is moving from defense to offense as the newest addition to the running back room, per NFL.com. The Falcons drafted Williams in the fifth round last year out of Boise State. In 15 games played last year, he recorded 22 combined tackles, one pass defensed and one forced fumble, but got plenty of action as a returner. Williams returned 20 punts for 153 yards and 23 kicks for 490 yards.

Williams played running back during his high school days, so this position change isn’t too much of a stretch for him. What will be tough is carving out a role for himself, as the Falcons have Cordarrelle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley, Tyler Allgeier and Jeremy McNichols at running back as well.