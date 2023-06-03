Falcons expect Kyle Pitts to be ready for the start of the season after tight end suffered knee injury in 2022

Falcons head trainer Arthur Smith has knowledgeable newshounds that he expects all gamers to be ready for their first sport towards the Carolina Panthers in Week 1. This additionally comprises big name tight end Kyle Pitts, who was once now not ready to play the latter part of ultimate season due to injury, requiring surgical procedure for his proper MCL injury. Pitts has now not been ready to attend Atlanta’s OTA practices, however Smith mentioned that the group is taking part in it sensible and that Pitts will be ready to play on the first sport of the season.

Smith informed ESPN on Friday, “We fully anticipate everybody being ready to go Sept. 10. And so we’ll be smart,” even supposing he didn’t supply additional main points on Pitts’ present standing, nor the timeline for his go back to sign up for coaching camp. Pitts suffered the injury right through the Week 11 victory over the Chicago Bears in 2021 and had to be put on injured reserve the following day.

Smith famous that the group needs to be sensible with their participant’s well being, specifically given the duration of this season. “We’re trying to be smart. We know we’re planning to play 20, 21 games. So when you do that, you need to be ready to go, peaking, ready to roll Sept. 10 and play our best football at the end of the year. So that goes into mind,” mentioned Smith.

Pitts was once the No. 4 general pick out in 2021, getting into the NFL from the University of Florida. He temporarily was a key participant for the Falcons, and was once the 2nd tight end in the league’s historical past to document a 1,000-yard season as a rookie. This inclusion additionally helped Pitts win a Pro Bowl nomination. In abstract, Pitts has performed 27 video games so far and has stuck 96 passes for 1,382 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Should Pitts be ready for the season opener, he’ll be the chief of an athletic workforce of professional place gamers for the Falcons, together with wideout Drake London and 2023 first-round operating again Bijan Robinson. Additionally, with Desmond Ridder changing into the full-time starter, having Pitts ready will supply nice toughen.