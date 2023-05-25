Falcons fullback Keith Smith arrested in Atlanta for suspended license; miscommunication occurred, per agent

Falcons fullback Keith Smith was once arrested Wednesday on site visitors fees, consistent with the City of Atlanta Police Department. Specifically, this case stemmed from a rushing price ticket that Smith won previous this 12 months. He paid it and concept the location was once resolved, however miscommunication passed off and his license was once suspended unknowingly to him, his agent informed NFL Media. Smith was once pulled over for an expired registration, however wound up arrested for a suspended license. Per Fox 5, the arrest passed off in Buckhead, a local in Atlanta.

“We are aware of a legal matter involving Keith Smith this afternoon and have been informed of its details,” the Falcons mentioned in a group observation, by way of NFL.com. “We will have no further comment at this time.”







The 31-year-old is coming into his tenth season in the NFL. He first broke into the league as an undrafted loose agent out of San Jose State in 2014 and signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Initially, Smith was once a linebacker however made the transition to fullback following the 2015 season. He performed 32 regular-season video games at fullback for Dallas over the following two years ahead of inking a maintain the Raiders in 2018.

He discovered his solution to Atlanta after being minimize via the then-Oakland squad on the finish of the 2019 coaching camp and has been with the membership for the previous 4 seasons.

In 129 occupation video games performed, Smith has 53 speeding yards on 22 carries and 205 yards receiving on 35 catches.