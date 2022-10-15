False Claims of Gunfire Scares Crowd at the State Fair of Texas – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Despite rumors, Dallas police discovered that there have been no pictures fired at The State Fair of Texas after receiving information a couple of capturing.

According to the division, officers responded after receiving information relating to a capturing at Fair Park Friday evening.

After investigation, it was discovered that no pictures had been fired. There aren’t any reviews of any accidents. Police didn’t say what might have led to the false claims.

The State Fair of Texas additionally confirmed that there have been no reviews from the police about pictures fired.

“It appears fairgoers are trying to create chaos by running through the fairgrounds.”