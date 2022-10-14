Famed Douglass Coach Is Dead on Sept. 8 at 77

Retired Coach Stanford White, 77, the famed football coach at Douglass High School, who spent a 38-year career with the Oklahoma City Public School System, died on Sept. 8.

He was 77.

Coach White had not only played football at Douglass High, but the stadium at which funeral services were held was named after Coach White and Coach another famed coach.

Funeral services were held on Sept. 15 at the Moses F. Stadium/Stanford White Field at the school. Rev. Everett Mack Sr. officiated.

Interment was held at Arlington Memory Gardens under the direction of Rolfe Funeral Home.

He was born on Jan. 19, 1945, in Hugo to Edna Jackson and Eugene White.

Mr. White graduated from Douglass High in 1963 and graduated from Langston University in 1967, having attended the latter school on a football scholarship.

Mr. White was for three years the coach at Star-Spencer High School and was hired as an assistant coach at Douglass High in 1970.

In 1976, he was promoted at Douglass to be head football coach.

Coach White led the Trojans for 26 years, with 21 of those years being winning seasons.

He resigned as a coach in 2004 and retired as a teacher a year later, having won 1,776 games, the most wins by any coach in Douglass history.

The football stadium at Douglass was named in his honor in 2014 and he was inducted into the Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Coach White is survived by his wife of 52 years, Rafael Ware White.

Also, he is survived by a daughter, Tami L. White; and a son, Parrish R. White.

In addition, Coach White is survived by a sister, Debbie White; and two brothers, Larry Jackson and Rodney Brooks.

Other survivors are a number of grandchildren and a great granddaughter.