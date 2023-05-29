Famed Los Angeles diner closes doors after 15 years

A downtown Los Angeles diner, recognized for its scrumptious doughnuts and hefty entrees, has unfortunately close down for excellent.

Nickel Diner, positioned at 524 S. Main St. closed its doors on Sunday, finishing 15 years of provider to the downtown group.

Kristen Trattner and Monica May, the house owners, introduced the diner’s closure previous this month on Instagram. They discussed that “rising costs, a crowded food scene, [and] the changing nature of downtown” made it inconceivable to stay the industry going.

The diner, which had a Nineteen Forties taste and eclectic decor, used to be well-known for its maple bacon doughnut, mac and cheese, and fried catfish. It first opened in 2008 in a decaying construction that used to be as soon as a downtown opera space. The earlier tenant used to be a taco store that used to be being investigated by means of the City Attorney’s Office on allegations of being a entrance for unlawful playing, in keeping with the Los Angeles Times.

The Nickel Diner used to be a unprecedented female-owned and operated status quo positioned at the outskirts of Skid Row, a deficient group recognized extra for unhoused folks than award-winning eating places.

The Nickel Diner, alternatively, went in opposition to statistics for a number of years earlier than it closed. It used to be featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” and named one in every of L.A.’s very best eating places by means of the famed meals critic Jonathan Gold of L.A. Times.

During its 15-year existence, the Nickel Diner served 1000’s of homeless folks thru its heat meal program and presented employment within the diner.

May and Trattner left a message at the diner’s web site announcing that they plan to proceed their involvement within the downtown Los Angeles group by means of feeding their food-insecure neighbors. They additionally promised to put up a cookbook, so the diner’s well-known menu can continue to exist lengthy after the eating place’s closure.