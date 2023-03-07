Famed mountain lion P-22 buried in secret location in California

Tribal leaders, scientists and conservation advocates buried Southern California’s most renowned mountain lion Saturday in the mountains the place the massive cat as soon as roamed.

After making his house in the city Griffith Park — house of the Hollywood Sign — for the previous decade, P-22 changed into a logo for California’s endangered mountain lions and their reducing genetic range. The mountain lion’s title comes from being the twenty second puma in a National Park Service find out about.

The demise of the cougar overdue ultimate 12 months prompt a debate between the tribes in the Los Angeles subject and flora and fauna officers over whether or not scientists may stay samples of the mountain lion’s stays for long term trying out and analysis.

Some representatives of the Chumash, Tataviam and Gabrielino (Tongva) peoples argued that samples taken all over the necropsy must be buried with the remainder of his frame in the ancestral lands the place he spent his existence. Some tribal elders stated maintaining the specimens for medical trying out can be disrespectful to their traditions. Mountain lions are considered kin and thought to be academics in LA’s tribal communities.

Tribal representatives, flora and fauna officers and others mentioned a possible compromise in contemporary weeks, however a consensus used to be no longer reached ahead of P-22 used to be buried in an unspecified location in the Santa Monica Mountains on Saturday.

“While we have done everything we could to keep the carcass intact, the Tribes and agencies involved are still working toward a conclusion about some of the samples,” the state Department of Fish and Wildlife stated in a remark Monday. “What is important to understand is that the Tribes and agencies involved all agreed on moving forward with the burial and it was a moving ceremony. We have come to a better place of understanding and we look forward to continued growth from this place.”

This Nov. 2014, record picture equipped through the U.S. National Park Service presentations a mountain lion referred to as P-22, photographed in the Griffith Park subject close to downtown Los Angeles. U.S. National Park Service, by the use of AP



It used to be no longer transparent whether or not the unspecified samples may additionally be buried with the animal in the longer term or if the tribes have agreed to let scientists stay some specimens for extra trying out.

Saturday’s conventional tribal burial integrated songs, prayers and sage smoke cleansings, in keeping with Alan Salazar, a tribal member of the Fernandeño Tataviam Band of Mission Indians and a descendent of the Chumash tribe.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the place the cougar’s stays were stored in a freezer ahead of the burial, referred to as the burial a “historically significant ceremony.”

“The death of P-22 has affected all of us and he will forever be a revered icon and ambassador for wildlife conservation,” the museum said in a statement Monday.

Salazar, who attended the rite, stated he believes P-22’s legacy will lend a hand flora and fauna officers and scientists understand the significance of being respectful to animals going ahead.

Beth Pratt, the California govt director for the National Wildlife Federation who additionally attended the rite, wrote on Facebook that the burial ” helped me achieve some measure of peace” as she grieves the animal’s demise.

“I can also imagine P-22 at peace now, with such a powerful and caring send-off to the next place,” she wrote. “As we laid him to rest, a red-tailed hawk flew overhead and called loudly, perhaps there to help him on his journey.”

Los Angeles and Mumbai are the arena’s handiest primary towns the place huge cats were a typical presence for years — mountain lions in one, leopards in the opposite — regardless that pumas started roaming the streets of Santiago, Chile, all over pandemic lockdowns.

Wildlife officers imagine P-22 used to be born about 12 years in the past in the western Santa Monica Mountains however left as a result of his father’s aggression and his personal combat to discover a mate amid a dwindling inhabitants. That drove the cougar to pass two closely traveled freeways and migrate east to Griffith Park, the place a flora and fauna biologist captured him on a path digital camera in 2012.

His adventure over the freeways impressed a flora and fauna crossing over a Los Angeles-area freeway that may permit large cats and different animals secure passage between the mountains and wildlands to the north. The bridge broke floor in April.

P-22 used to be captured ultimate December in a residential yard following canine assaults. Examinations published a cranium fracture — the results of being hit through a automobile — and persistent diseases together with a pores and skin an infection and sicknesses of the kidneys and liver. The town’s beloved large cat used to be euthanized 5 days later.

Los Angeles celebrated his existence ultimate month on the Greek Theater in Griffith Park in a star-studded memorial that featured musical performances, tribal blessings, speeches concerning the significance of P-22’s existence and flora and fauna conservation, and a video message from Gov. Gavin Newsom.

To honor where the place the animal made his house some of the town’s city sprawl, a boulder from Griffith Park used to be delivered to the gravesite in the Santa Monica Mountains and positioned close to P-22’s grave, Salazar stated.