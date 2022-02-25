Families Concerned After Deaths in Houston Police Crashes – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

The households of two Houston residents killed in a sequence of latest site visitors accidents involving native legislation enforcement stated Thursday they consider their family members’ deaths are a part of an ongoing downside with police pursuits and driver coaching for officers.
“I checked out cops as to guard and serve, not kill and put an influence on my household,” stated Harriet Payne, whose 75-year-old husband Charles Payne was killed on Dec. 26 as he had left his church and his automobile was hit by a Houston police officer whereas making a left flip. “They must be held accountable and that is what I am anticipating. I am hoping justice can be served.”
However the head of the Houston police union stated he would not consider there was any malice in the latest sequence of crashes.
“This was nothing greater than a tragic accident,” Doug Griffith, president of the Houston Police Officers’ Union, stated of Payne’s loss of life.
Payne was one in all three people who’ve died since December in a string of crashes involving Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace.
Apart from Payne, 66-year-old Michael Wayne Jackson was killed on Dec. four as he stood on a sidewalk and was hit by a Houston police automobile that misplaced management because it was on its approach to assist in a police pursuit. On Jan. 12, 22-year-old Autrey Davis was killed after a Harris County Sheriff’s Workplace deputy collided along with her automobile as he was chasing a theft suspect. Davis’ two younger kids had been additionally in the automobile and her 3-year-old son suffered everlasting mind injury, relations stated Thursday.
The latest crashes come after a grand jury in July indicted former Houston police officer Matthew Valdez on a cost of criminally negligent murder after crashing into the car of 71-year-old Walter Cooper in November 2020. Valdez was dashing to a high-priority name however had not turned on his lights and sirens.
Civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, who’s representing the households of Charles Payne and Autrey Davis, known as on police and the sheriff’s workplace to assessment their pursuit insurance policies and concentrate on utilizing know-how resembling site visitors cameras in serving to them arrest fleeing suspects.
“You possibly can depend on these issues, versus placing all these innocents’ lives in hazard,” stated Crump, a Florida-based lawyer who in latest years has represented victims of police brutality and vigilante violence and has been the lawyer for the households of Trayvon Martin, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Crump prompt throughout a information convention that the latest sequence of crashes had been one other instance of police insurance policies that endanger minority communities as such pursuits do not are inclined to happen in extra prosperous neighborhoods. The three individuals who had been killed in the latest sequence of crashes in Houston had been Black.
“Do not do high-speed pursuits in our group or in any group,” Crump stated.
Simone Teal, Davis’ mom, stated the deputy who crashed into her daughter’s automobile ought to be held chargeable for her loss of life.
“I misplaced my child and it might have been averted,” stated a tearful Teal. “I am struggling.”
However Griffith stated he would not consider there was any legal intent by officers in the latest sequence of crashes.
“I really feel for all of the households which have misplaced a liked one due to this as a result of it’s tragic. However we’ve got accidents on the highway each single day in which persons are killed,” Griffith stated.
The Harris County’s District Legal professional’s Workplace is investigating the crashes that killed Davis, Payne and Jackson and can current the circumstances to a grand jury, stated spokesman Dane Schiller.