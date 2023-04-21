Family contributors of the ones killed and wounded right through a 2018 assault on a Texas prime school are expressing considerations about most likely more delays in the case

GALVESTON, Texas — Family contributors of the ones killed and wounded right through a 2018 assault on a Texas prime school in which 10 other folks had been fatally shot expressed fear Thursday that the already behind schedule case towards the accused gunman might be additional held up pending the conceivable elimination of the trial pass judgement on, dealing with allegations of bias and prior criminal ties to the defendant.

“We don’t even have any confidence we’re ever going to trial at this point,” mentioned Scot Rice, whose spouse Flo was once one in all some other 13 other folks shot and wounded right through the assault at Santa Fe High School on May 18, 2018.

Scot and Flo Rice, who was once a exchange trainer, spoke after a court docket listening to over motions filed by means of attorneys for 22-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the accused shooter, who has been at a Texas state sanatorium since December 2019, when he was once discovered mentally incompetent to face trial.

Pagourtzis has been charged with capital homicide in the shooting that left 8 scholars and two lecturers lifeless on the school some 35 miles (55 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

Attorneys representing Pagourtzis have accused Jeth Jones, the pass judgement on who has been dealing with the case since January, of bias and declare he’s decided to search out professionals who will conclude their Jstomer is competent to face trial.

“We are not here just because I don’t like Judge Jones’ rulings. We are here because his actions and rulings show a bias toward my client,” mentioned Nicholas Poehl, one in all Pagourtzis’ lawyers.

His attorneys also are asking that Jones be disqualified as a result of they allege that Jared Robinson, his former spouse in a legislation company, in brief represented Pagourtzis when he was once first arrested. They argue that underneath state legislation, Jones could be disqualified from the case as a result of he had a criminal connection to Pagourtzis by the use of his legislation company spouse.

Prosecutors argued Thursday that Jones will have to no longer be got rid of from the case.

Galveston County District Attorney Jack Roady mentioned Jones has no longer accomplished the rest incorrect as his function as a pass judgement on contains being concerned in the method to resolve if Pagourtzis is competent to face trial.

Roady additionally mentioned the claims Jones will have to be disqualified as a result of prior criminal ties to Pagourtzis don’t have any benefit. He mentioned whilst Jones’ former legislation spouse did meet with Pagourtzis at the day of the shooting, he was once by no means employed and declined to take at the case.

But Pagourtzis’ legal professional Robert Barfield testified right through Thursday’s listening to that Jones’ legislation spouse was once in brief a part of the accused shooter’s criminal crew and gave him criminal recommendation that may be regarded as confidential and would have established an attorney-client courting.

Earlier this month, Jones declined to disqualify himself, referring the request to Susan Brown, who’s the presiding pass judgement on over the six-county area that incorporates Galveston County, the place the shooting happened.

During Thursday’s listening to, Brown appeared to point out Pagourtzis’ lawyers would most likely no longer be successful on their movement to recuse Jones over his movements referring to competency. But she requested for more information on whether or not the pass judgement on’s former legislation spouse did constitute Pagourtzis.

Brown made no rulings however indicated she would most likely dangle some other listening to subsequent month.

Family contributors of the ones killed or wounded have expressed frustration the case has no longer long gone to trial. They say a part of their frustration comes from no longer having been given get admission to to proof in the case, together with post-mortem stories and surveillance photos, that would supply more information on their family members’ ultimate moments.

A invoice has been filed in the present consultation of the state Legislature that may give crime sufferers’ households get admission to to such proof with out making it public prior to an ordeal.

Rosie Yanas Stone, whose 17-year-old son Chris, was once killed in the shooting, mentioned after Thursday’s listening to she has been pleased with Jones as a result of he has sought solutions at the factor of Pagourtzis’ competency. She fears his elimination would motive more delays in members of the family’ efforts to get solutions to what came about to their family members.

“Not knowing nothing is just horrible for us,” she mentioned. ___ Follow Juan A. Lozano on Twitter at https://twitter.com/juanlozano70.