Family allows Florida deputies to use their boat to arrest man on stolen jet ski

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – With the assistance of a close-by household’s boat, deputies have been capable of seize a person within the technique of stealing a jet ski on Sunday, in line with the Volusia Sheriff’s Workplace.
Deputies have been known as to the Intracoastal Waterway round 12:30 p.m. to assist the Ormond Seaside Police Division with a jet ski theft.
In response to VSO, Ronald Williams, the 48-year-old accused of stealing the jet ski, wasn’t capable of get the watercraft began, however reportedly determined to drift away on it anyway.
Authorities mentioned a household within the space, who was about to go out on the water for the afternoon, allowed deputies to make use of the boat as an alternative to arrest Williams.
Deputies mentioned Williams was taken into custody with out incident and the jet ski was returned to its proprietor.
“Simply wish to say THANK YOU to an Ormond Seaside household who let our deputies interrupt their Sunday afternoon to apprehend a suspect on a stolen jet ski,” VSO mentioned in a press release on Twitter.
Watch the physique digicam video of the incident under: