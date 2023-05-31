Family beats man who tried to kidnap 2 girls in Sunny Isles Beach

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have arrested 29-year-old John Beaubrun who was once accused of making an attempt to kidnap two kids in Sunny Isles Beach on Memorial Day. This incident has sparked discussions at the tradeoffs concerned in balancing various factors related to kid protection.

Sunny Isles Beach police replied to Pier Park, positioned at 16501 Collins Ave., in reference to a violent altercation happening. A mom, who requested to stay unidentified, knowledgeable the police that her daughter and niece have been attacked through a man close to tiki huts in the back of the Newport Beach Hotel.

According to an arrest file, the mummy stated her daughter and niece had been taking part in in the sand subsequent to the tiki huts when Beaubrun presented them sweet and requested them to stroll with him. After the girls refused, Beaubrun deliberately grabbed either one of them through their hands and tried to stroll away with them towards the seaside get right of entry to go out which led to Collins Avenue, roughly 200 toes away.

Police stated after the girls cried out, members of the family tried to intrude. Beaubrun refused to let cross of the girls and become belligerent with the circle of relatives inflicting different bystanders at the seaside to intrude and bodily take away the girls from Beaubrun’s seize. Detectives stated Beaubrun seemed intoxicated due to his bloodshot watery eyes and a powerful smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from his facial space.

Local 10 News got Beaubrun’s mugshot that confirmed him bruised and battered with blood on his blouse. According to investigators, Beaubrun suffered an damage above his eye right through the altercation. He was once taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital to deal with his accidents and as soon as medically cleared, was once transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Beaubrun is going through two counts of tried kidnapping and two counts of kid abuse, he seemed in Miami-Dade bond court docket Wednesday, the place he was once ordered to be hung on a $25,000 bond. A pass judgement on additionally ordered Beaubrun to steer clear of each kids and to steer clear of talking to them thru telephone, textual content, or writing. If he posts bond, Beaubrun shall be put on space arrest with a GPS observe and could have to keep a minimum of 500 toes clear of the house and faculty of each sufferers.

Detectives are urging any individual that’s had a an identical stumble upon with Beaubrun to name 911 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477. It is essential to file such incidents to government, so they may be able to take motion and save you such incidents from taking place once more.

