Family builds landlocked lighthouse that’s now available to rent

Lighthouses aren’t only for coastal areas anymore. A newly constructed Stoney Ridge lighthouse is now a landmark in a landlocked space of Minnesota, thanks to a few who all the time has a venture in thoughts. After constructing a treehouse, Dean Lange pitched the thought for a lighthouse to his spouse, Donna. Dean Lange studied lighthouses on-line and ultimately created a mannequin to get an thought of the supplies he’d want. When building started, the pandemic hit, however the couple and their youngsters — Kendra and Sam — helped out, constructing six flooring from the within out and sometimes serving to put heavy beams in place. “At some factors, it appeared like, how are we ever going to complete this?” Kendra Lange told WCCO. “A whole lot of carpenters and those who work with wooden go searching on the beams and are form of in awe with how we obtained it accomplished.” All through the lighthouse, there is a nautical theme but additionally repurposed items that inform their very own story, together with a desk comprised of a 275-pound tree stump and flooring from an previous Catholic church. “We’ve been married for 32 years and I all the time suppose no matter venture we’re on is our final venture, however we by no means appear to be accomplished. So we’ll see if that is the final venture,” Donna Lange mentioned. The Stoney Ridge Lighthouse is now obtainable for hire on VRBO. Try the itemizing and pictures of the property right here.





