‘Family Feud’ contestant found guilty in wife’s shooting death





A former contestant on the preferred tv recreation display “Family Feud,” Timothy Bliefnick, has been convicted of first-degree homicide and residential invasion in reference to the killing of his estranged spouse, Rebecca Bliefnick, in western Illinois. The Adams County Circuit Court jury in Quincy found Bliefnick, 40, guilty in the February 23 shooting death after deliberating for approximately 4 hours.

Rebecca Bliefnick’s frame was once found out in their house via a circle of relatives member after she had failed to select up her youngsters from faculty. She had sustained more than one gunshot wounds. Timothy Bliefnick was once arrested on March 13, 12 days after police officers searched his house in Quincy.

The couple was once separated and going via a divorce on the time of the homicide. In 2020, Timothy Bliefnick and a few of his members of the family gave the impression on ABC’s “Family Feud,” the place he was once requested via host Steve Harvey, “What was the biggest mistake you made at your wedding?” Bliefnick jokingly answered with “I do,” however briefly added, “not mine to say, not mine to say. I love my wife” and expected getting in bother for his resolution. His reaction was once 2nd at the board with 20 out of 100 other people polled giving the similar resolution, with “getting sloshed” coming in at primary with 30 solutions.