Family, friends and community members gather to mark six years since Pulse shooting

ORLANDO – Sunday marks six years since the Pulse shooting – the deadliest assault on the LGBTQ community in U.S. historical past.

Family, friends and community members took half in a service lower than two miles away from the scene of the shooting.

Forty-nine bells rang out – one for every of the victims killed again in 2016 when a gunman opened fireplace contained in the Orlando nightclub.

Emotions ran excessive at a vigil held outdoors the Pulse memorial in a single day. The occasion started at 1-58 a.m. The precise time the primary gunshots rang out. There had been hugs, tears and prayers.

A remembrance ceremony shall be held there at 7 p.m.