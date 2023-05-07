Family from White Settlement sues for $1 million over their daughter’s 2022 death caused by a truck crashing into their home – WFAA.com

Florida

Family from White Settlement sues for $1 million over their daughter's 2022 death caused by a truck crashing into their home

May 7, 2023
White Settlement family suing for $1 million for daughter’s 2022 death after truck crashed into their home  WFAA.com – The family of the victim of a fatal truck crash that occurred in 2022 is suing for $1 million. The truck crashed into their home, resulting in the daughter’s death. The article from WFAA.com provides more details about the incident and the ongoing legal case.

