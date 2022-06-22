Family hands out flyers, pleads for answers in loved one’s murder

BRANDON, FLA. — A household returned to the house complicated the place their loved one was shot and killed almost two years in the past in Hillsborough County.

Deputies stated Eduardo Crespin was shot and killed as he sat in his white Honda Civic in the Lake Kathy Apartment complicated in Brandon. The taking pictures occurred Oct. 18, 2020.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office stated the case stays energetic. No arrests have been made.

“They’re running free while his whole family is still mourning his loss and still crying because he’s not here,” Crespin’s aunt Adriana Amores stated.

His household and mates handed out flyers on the house complicated. They hope somebody will do the best factor and are available ahead with information.

“It’s why we’re here, try to see if somebody will try to come forward, you know,” member of the family Andrea Flynn stated. “If this was your brother, your son, your uncle, your cousin, you would want somebody to come forward.”

The sheriff’s workplace beforehand stated witnesses heard gunshots and noticed a bunch of males standing close to a car that had pulled into the complicated shortly after Crespin.

Detectives consider the suspect car could also be a BMW. The car was captured on surveillance video.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is providing a reward of as much as $5,000 for information that results in the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect(s) concerned in this case.

Anyone with any information is requested to name Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online, or ship a cellular tip utilizing the P3 Tips Mobile software. Crime Stoppers have to be contacted first in order to be eligible for a money reward.

Anyone with information may name the sheriff’s workplace at (813) 247-8200.

