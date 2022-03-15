Family Makes History, Opens First Ever Black-Owned Restaurant on New York’s City Island

Meet Darryl Lelie and his household, the homeowners of Seafood Kingz 2 on Metropolis Island in Bronx, N.Y., making it the primary Black-owned restaurant within the space.
Darryl, who has been within the restaurant business for 20 years, established the primary Seafood Kingz restaurant in September 2019 on Linden Boulevard in Queens. Even through the pandemic, the enterprise has been doing nice sufficient for him to resolve to open one other location in South Bronx, which was finally closed on account of issues within the growth.
Luckily, a brand new alternative got here in Metropolis Island the place they coincidentally discovered that the placement they needed to occupy 5 years in the past was now for hire. Darryl says he instantly took benefit of the chance to open his franchise’s second restaurant along with his complete household becoming a member of in as properly.
“We give them an avenue to have a few of their very own meals, with the issues that they love. So that you get your seafood with the soul meals trimmings. You may’t copy it up right here, you recognize, you possibly can’t imitate it. That is the true soulful stuff,” Darryl instructed Bronx Times.
Lelie’s 21-year-old son Dalvin, who serves because the restaurant’s head chef, was the one who developed the menu which options a wide range of seafood choices corresponding to king crab legs, fried lobster tails, fish, shrimp and much more.
This text first appeared on Blackbusiness.com.