Family members shot in head in targeted attack at Florida home, sheriff says

LAND O’LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A kid and two adults had been wounded in a home-invasion-turned-shooting in Land O’Lakes, Florida on Friday, government say.

Deputies had been known as to the Lake Padgett house at round 5 a.m., consistent with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.





Sheriff Chris Nocco mentioned a 60-year-old guy, a 38-year-old lady, and her 6-year-old daughter had been all shot in the head in a targeted attack.

“They’re in critical condition right now,” Nocco mentioned. “The family is going through a lot.”

According to Nocco, the 60-year-old guy arrived at his domestic at about 4:40 a.m. to search out 4 other people outdoor. He and the 4 other people were given into an altercation that ended with him being shot in the head, however he survived, the sheriff mentioned.

The sheriff’s place of business mentioned the 4 other people went into the house to seek for the kid’s father.

Nocco mentioned the house invaders entered the main bedroom and located his female friend and daughter as a substitute, however shot them each in the head anyway.

“How evil must you be that you’re shooting innocent people in their bed while they’re sleeping … and to shoot a 6-year-old?” he mentioned. “That 6-year-old had nothing to do with anything. That 6-year-old was probably going to wake up, go to school, you know, do a normal kid’s routine, be excited for the weekend, but now, she’s fighting for life because people who are just evil don’t care about life.”

Nocco mentioned the real goal of the attack arrived in a while after deputies were given to the scene.

Preliminary information urged that the house invasion was once associated with an altercation at an “adult establishment in Tampa” and a highway rage incident ultimate week that concerned the kid’s father.

No arrests were made as of Friday night time. Nocco asks any individual with any doorbell digicam video or information at the capturing to return ahead to assist them catch the folks accountable.

“If they’re willing to do that to [the family], what other acts of violence are they willing to do out there?” Nocco added.